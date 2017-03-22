Scrolling Headlines:

Holy Cross 10-run eighth inning sinks UMass baseball -

March 22, 2017

UMass students react to Spring Concert lineup -

March 22, 2017

Letter: Vote yes for Amherst -

March 22, 2017

You don’t have to walk alone -

March 22, 2017

Tyler Bogart and D.J. Smith lead UMass men’s lacrosse during three game win streak -

March 22, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse emphasizes defense in approaching games as its key to gaining momentum for conference play -

March 22, 2017

Not much is new in ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ though it might not be a bad thing -

March 22, 2017

‘Get Out’ is a satirical horror for the post-Obama generation -

March 22, 2017

UPC releases spring concert lineup -

March 21, 2017

UMass hires Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey as next men’s basketball head coach -

March 21, 2017

Update: Contradicting reports surround Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry, a reported serious contender for UMass men’s basketball head coaching job -

March 21, 2017

Report: Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry a serious contender for UMass men’s basketball head coaching job -

March 21, 2017

SGA reorganizes area governments -

March 21, 2017

Small group of students study during Hatch’s ‘soft opening’ -

March 21, 2017

Lecture addressing Islamophobia to be held Wednesday -

March 21, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse uses basketball drills to help improve offensive and defensive skills over spring break -

March 21, 2017

Notebook: Report indicates men’s basketball job search could be closing in on leading candidates -

March 21, 2017

North Korea in the tense spotlight -

March 21, 2017

We don’t need more unnecessary features -

March 21, 2017

Ivanka Trump’s role in politics may affect her life in business -

March 21, 2017

UMass students react to Spring Concert lineup

Posted by on March 22, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Robert Rigo/ Daily Collegian)

The University Programming Council (UPC) announced the 2017 Spring Concert lineup Tuesday night in a video on their website. Matt and Kim, Lil Dicky and 2 Chainz are set to perform at Mullins Center on April 23.

Students shared differing opinions on their excitement for the show. Some felt unenthused by UPC’s choice of artists for this year’s concert, while others said they are looking forward to attending the event.

Meaghan Bernard, a freshman microbiology and math major, said she was indifferent about the lineup.

“I don’t really mind it, I don’t really have a big preference in music. I like it all,” she said.

Bernard added she will only attend the concert if her friends plan on going.

Amanda Motta, a psychology major, said she was excited to hear the lineup for the Spring Concert.

“I am so excited. I love Matt and Kim, I love 2 Chainz, I am really excited,” she said.

Motta said she plans on attending the concert with her friends. This is her first semester at UMass Amherst as a transfer student. She said the concert “is a good way to end the semester with 2 Chainz.”

Nick Miles, a natural resource and conservation major, said his favorite artist from the lineup is Matt and Kim.

“I honestly know nothing about two of the three of them, but I like Matt and Kim so maybe that is enough to get me to go,” he said.

Miles said Matt and Kim “have some good tunes,” and he enjoys their hit “Daylight.” Miles attended the previous UPC Spring Concerts his freshman, sophomore and junior year.

He said the concerts in 2014 and 2015 brought more relevant artists to campus, such as Chance the Rapper, Hoodie Allen, Slightly Stoopid and Wale. According to Miles, the varied musical styles of each artist this year may deter students from attending.

“I think it is good to have a diverse lineup to appeal to more students , but at the same time you run the risk of having people not go because maybe they only want to see one [act] and it’s not worth the price,” said Miles.

Carson McGrath can be reached at cmcgrath@umass.edu.

Filed under Archives, Campus News, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment