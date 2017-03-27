Student Activism Special Issue 2017
Editor’s note: UMass works because they do – by Robert Rigo
The Collegian dedicates this week’s content to highlighting the work of student groups and organizations whose activism has created lasting change in the UMass community.
Interview with Ghazah Abbasi, Sanctuary Campus Movement organizer – by Aakanksha Gupta
Abbasi talks about her personal take on the political climate and how to get involved in student activism.
The UMass club that is un-beelievable – by Abigail Charpentier
An inside look at the Beekeeping Club.
SGA President Anthony Vitale and Vice President Lily Wallace promise to improve assistance to student activists next year – by Jack Martin
Vitale and Wallace’s goal is to create a SGA position to address student activists’ concerns.