Student Activism Special Issue 2017

Posted by Collegian News Staff on March 27, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Editor’s note: UMass works because they do – by Robert Rigo

The Collegian dedicates this week’s content to highlighting the work of student groups and organizations whose activism has created lasting change in the UMass community.

Interview with Ghazah Abbasi, Sanctuary Campus Movement organizer – by Aakanksha Gupta

Abbasi talks about her personal take on the political climate and how to get involved in student activism.

The UMass club that is un-beelievable – by Abigail Charpentier

An inside look at the Beekeeping Club.

SGA President Anthony Vitale and Vice President Lily Wallace promise to improve assistance to student activists next year – by Jack Martin

Vitale and Wallace’s goal is to create a SGA position to address student activists’ concerns.