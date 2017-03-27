Scrolling Headlines:

Anthropology professor holds lecture on violence and policymaking

March 27, 2017

Student Activism Special Issue 2017

March 27, 2017

Congressmen McGovern and Ellison discuss progressive politics under Trump administration on Saturday

March 27, 2017

SGA President Anthony Vitale and Vice President Lily Wallace promise to improve assistance to student activists next year

March 27, 2017

Editor's note: UMass works because they do

March 27, 2017

The UMass club that is un-beelievable

March 27, 2017

Interview with Ghazah Abbasi, Sanctuary Campus Movement organizer

March 27, 2017

Association of Diversity in Sport draws competition in FIFA Tournament

March 27, 2017

UMass men's lacrosse falls to Brown University in OT thriller

March 27, 2017

Real Estate finds tranquility, but breaks little new ground on 'In Mind'

March 27, 2017

UMass baseball takes series behind two straight wins over George Washington

March 27, 2017

Letter to the Editor: Amherst should vote no on education referendum

March 27, 2017

Make small-scale activism sexy again

March 27, 2017

Defense holds strong for UMass men's lacrosse in loss to Brown

March 27, 2017

Strong second half lifts UMass women's lacrosse past Marist, 10-7

March 27, 2017

Letter to the Editor: UMass alum reflects on his time at the Collegian

March 27, 2017

Environmental journalists face challenges under Trump administration

March 25, 2017

An open letter to the students of UMass

March 24, 2017

Pat Kelsey informs UMass AD Ryan Bamford of change of heart just 35 minutes before scheduled press conference

March 23, 2017

Past and present UMass football players participate in 2017 Pro Day Thursday

March 23, 2017

Student Activism Special Issue 2017

March 27, 2017 

Editor’s note: UMass works because they do – by Robert Rigo
The Collegian dedicates this week’s content to highlighting the work of student groups and organizations whose activism has created lasting change in the UMass community.

Interview with Ghazah Abbasi, Sanctuary Campus Movement organizer – by Aakanksha Gupta
Abbasi talks about her personal take on the political climate and how to get involved in student activism.

The UMass club that is un-beelievable – by Abigail Charpentier
An inside look at the Beekeeping Club.

SGA President Anthony Vitale and Vice President Lily Wallace promise to improve assistance to student activists next year – by Jack Martin
Vitale and Wallace’s goal is to create a SGA position to address student activists’ concerns.

