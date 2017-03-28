Scrolling Headlines:

UMass baseball falls to Boston College in a ‘wasted day’ -

March 30, 2017

Q&A: Jawad Awan, co-president of the Muslim Student Association -

March 30, 2017

Rally held outside Joint Ways and Means Committee meeting for tuition and fee freezes -

March 30, 2017

CEPA brings light to student activism at UMass -

March 30, 2017

Eco-Rep Program brings leadership and sustainability to the classroom -

March 30, 2017

Divest UMass proves student activism is alive and well -

March 30, 2017

From textbook prices to clean energy, MASSPIRG fights for many issues -

March 30, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse heads into Colonial Athletic Association play with confidence -

March 30, 2017

UMass track and field set to perform at CCSU Invitational to open spring season -

March 30, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse is riding the hot stick of Hannah Burnett -

March 30, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse rides winning streak into A-10 conference play -

March 30, 2017

‘The Salesman’ is an intense drama that deals with contemporary issues -

March 30, 2017

People’s Market: Independent, cooperative, ‘radical-minded’ -

March 30, 2017

We voted and they endure: Trump’s effect on the global community -

March 30, 2017

Why hasn’t the Equal Rights Amendment been ratified? -

March 30, 2017

Pay for your own round, Mr. President -

March 30, 2017

Report: UMass men’s basketball set to hire Matt McCall as next head coach -

March 29, 2017

Community talks education, immigrants’ rights, climate change with state senators -

March 29, 2017

Q&A: Khalif Nunnally-Rivera, an advocate for access and affordability for underrepresented students -

March 29, 2017

Plant-Based Nutrition club promotes healthier, sustainable diets on campus -

March 29, 2017

Active Minds strives to start conversation about mental health, end stigma

Posted by on March 28, 2017 · 1 Comment 

(Robert Rigo/ Daily Collegian)

Activism isn’t always about pushing for policy changes or fighting with University of Massachusetts administration. Active Minds, a campus organization that began in the fall of 2011, knows that activism can be as simple as educating the community.

Active Minds strives to stimulate a positive conversation about mental health by reducing stigma and providing community awareness.

“The conversation doesn’t even need to change, it needs to start,” said James Michaels, president of the Active Minds UMass chapter. “[This organization] is made up of people who are really trying to be conscientious about mental health and make a big difference.”

Emily Dykstra, vice president and a junior microbiology major, said the group is one of the select outlets on campus to talk about mental health.

“I can’t think of another place where you can openly talk about mental health issues,” she said. “You’re surrounded by people that aren’t judgmental about it, making an effort to change how people view mental illness. We want to fix the negative associates and stereotypes.”

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in four young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 have a diagnosable mental illness. In addition, more than 25 percent of college students have been diagnosed or treated by a professional for a mental health condition within the past year.

With these numbers growing, outlets like Active Minds consider accessibility to UMass students necessary.

Active Minds has partnered with different organizations on campus and in the Pioneer Valley community to continue the education. They have worked with organizations such as the Meditation Club, Men in Masculinities Center and ENOUGH, a mental health organization with the purpose of increasing self-esteem and body acceptance while also creating a campus environment that is more accepting of differences.

Active Minds also has a dedicated position for a Center for Counseling and Psychological Health liaison for those that come to meetings looking for professional support.

“We try to act as a bridge and have resources and emphasize how important it is to each out for health,” Dykstra said.

Active Minds also hosts many events throughout the year to educate those who don’t attend meetings. They speak out for National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, hold speaker discussion panels and educate about the intersections between the LGBTQ community and mental health.

Every fall semester, Active Minds informs stigmas of mental illness through their “stigma tree,” where people hang paper leaves that contain a positive message to anyone struggling with mental illness, a personal anecdote of their experience with stigma or a thought about wellness that are then stuck on to the large tree near Bartlett Hall.

“The whole community is part of this same thing,” Michaels said. “It made me feel less alone. Even if people are not talking face-to-face, it gives a message about stigma.”

On April 30 Active Minds will also host an “Out of the Darkness Walk,” to raise awareness and funds to fight suicide and create visibility for the community.

Michaels and Dysktra stress that students can join meetings any time during the year. The group meets every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. and details can be found on their Facebook page “Active Minds UMass Chapter” and on Campus Pulse.

Michaels emphasized that stigma needs to be destroyed: “We are trying to fill the vacuum of silence about mental health, and it takes one person at a time to break it down.”

Devyn Giannetti can be reached at dgiannetti@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @Devyn_Giannetti.

Filed under Archives, Campus News, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments
One Response to “Active Minds strives to start conversation about mental health, end stigma”
  1. Harold A. Maio says:
    March 28, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    —–Active Minds strives to start conversation about mental health, end stigma

    What is most interesting is that they have been taught there is one.

    Where do we learn our prejudices? I guess there is no one answer to that.

    Harold A. Maio, retired mental health editor

Leave A Comment