Report: UMass men’s basketball set to hire Matt McCall as next head coach

Posted by Andrew Cyr on March 29, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Massachusetts men’s basketball team has found its guy — again.

According to a report from ESPN’S Jeff Goodman, UMass is set to hire former Chattanooga head coach Matt McCall as its next men’s basketball coach on a five-year contract.

Per Goodman, the two sides met Tuesday. One of his sources initially said Wednesday morning, “I’d be shocked it it doesn’t happen.”

The news of the hiring comes less than one week after former Minutemen coach Pat Kelsey backed out of the job roughly 30 minutes before his introductory press conference last Thursday.

McCall has spent the last two seasons as the Mocs head coach where he led them to Southern Conference championship and a NCAA tournament appearance in the 2015-16 season. In his two years at the helm at Chattanooga, McCall accumulated a 48-18 record (.727) and a 25-11 mark in SoCon play.

Prior to his stint with the Mocs, McCall was an assistant at Florida under current Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan. With the Gators, McCall reached the Elite Eight four of the five years and made a Final Four appearance in 2014. McCall attended Florida as a student and was a manager before getting promoted to Director of Basketball Operations, where he held the position 2006-08.

McCall got his first coaching gig as an assistant with Florida Atlantic, where he spent three seasons with the Owls.

Matt Vautour of the Daily Hampshire Gazette initially reported Tuesday that McCall had emerged as a top candidate for the opening.

UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford initially reached an agreement with Kelsey March 21, however a “change of heart” prevented him from taking the job after he arrived on campus.

Bamford fired former head coach Derek Kellogg hours after the Minutemen’s second round loss to St. Bonaventure in the Atlantic 10 tournament earlier this March.

UMass has not made an official announcement at the time this article was published.

The Massachusetts Daily Collegian will provide further updates as they come available.

Andrew Cyr can be reached at arcyr@umass.edu, and followed on Twitter @Andrew_Cyr.