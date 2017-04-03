Matt and Kim cancels performance at UMass Spring Concert

In a video posted to their Twitter on March 30, Matt Johnson from Matt and Kim announced the band will not be able to perform at their upcoming shows due to an injury Kim Schifino sustained during a show in Mexico.

The duo was set to headline the University of Massachusetts’ 2017 Spring Concert along with Lil Dicky and 2 Chainz April 23.

“We are working on the process of recovery and everything to get her back on track,” said Johnson. “But it looks like we do have to cancel the shows we had lined up in the next couple months.”

According to Matt and Kim’s band manager, Kevin Patrick, the band will not be able to perform at the concert later this month at the Mullins Center.

“We are not doing anymore shows. [Kim] has five weeks of physical therapy and then she has to have knee surgery,” Patrick said. “She is off her feet for a good six to eight weeks now.”

Matt and Kim’s agent notified the University of Programming Council about the cancellation last week, said Patrick.

The University Programming Council was not available for comment at this time.

