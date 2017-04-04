New dating app loves to hate

Posted by Emily Johnson on April 4, 2017

How do you feel about anime? Or old rock stars that still try to jam? Like me, do you hate paying the two extra dollars for guacamole?

For complainers, pessimists and downright killjoys, the dating app Hater, which launched on Valentine’s Day this year, could match you with your future love.

Hater has users rate certain things by swiping right for like, left for dislike, up for love, or down for hate. It compiles the list of each, and matches you with people with mutual dislikes.

In my 10-minute swiping spree, I was asked my opinion on Tom Brady, expensive cheese plates, gluten-free items and Jenga. Then it got more exciting.

Yes, I do hate those who leave the toilet seat up, getting healthy snacks on Halloween and slow walkers.

The app might not be as reliable as a thorough dating site test, but I am guessing that individuals my age are not jumping on sites like eHarmony to find their love matches.

Hater, while perhaps not the most accurate matching site, still exposes intimate details about a person that popular dating apps like Tinder and Bumble may not be able to.

A friend recently told me she met a boy on Tinder, whose profile picture was an action shot of a University of Massachusetts hockey player. After they went out on a date, he admitted to her that he was not, in fact, on the team. On these picture-first apps there is the freedom to present yourself in any light, even to the point of a complete lie.

Though most users wouldn’t take it that far, we all do our best to leave a lasting impression in the initial stages of talking with a potential romantic partner. Sit with better posture, actually brush your hair and hide the embarrassing items on your Amazon Prime wish list. Hater, on the other hand, cuts to the chase.

CEO Brandon Alper founded the app in October 2015, after quitting his job at Goldman Sachs for a career as a comedy writer. Initially his idea was a joke for his stand-up routine, but after doing research, he realized that there is something advantageous about bringing people together through negativity.

As humans, we often connect by complaining. Bonding through negativity can have positive effects by giving us a sense of closeness. Talking about what you dislike is a great conversation starter, and removes the often-terrible and awkward introductory lines from Tinder matches.

When you match with people, you can see a list of their likes and dislikes. Like all of the dating app skeptics, I too agree that I do not want to depend on a formula to show me whom I would actually like to get to know. But it sure did help to weed out those who disliked HBO’s “Girls” before seeing their pictures.

As opposed to Tinder and Bumble, Hater is focused on initial reaction to opinions instead of to appearance. After matching on mutual dislikes, users can pursue matches by swiping through their pictures, similar to other dating apps. It makes the entire dating process seem a bit less superficial and could eliminate future problems that a pair might face.

While rating if you like dipping cookies in milk or the Empire State building might seem silly, people have dating deal breakers. After the 2016 presidential election, many couples ended their relationships because of differing views about the candidates.

Whatever your intentions are, Hater proves itself to be both fun and deeper than most apps. But in my opinion, the best part about Hater is that it acts more like a game than a dating app.

While swiping, I forgot that the goal was to match with someone. And for people like me who download dating apps without the intention of actually finding love, but just for the love of swiping, this may be the perfect dating app.

Emily Johnson can be reached at emilyjohnson@umass.edu