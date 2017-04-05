Scrolling Headlines:

HFA to hold student art showcase on April 11

Posted by on April 5, 2017 

(Sam Anderson/ Daily Collegian)

The Humanities and Fine Arts Center is holding an art showcase on next Tuesday, April 11 from 1-6 p.m. in the Campus Center Auditorium.

Following the showcase, there will be a reception for the artists in the Cape Cod Lounge from 7-9 p.m.

Sweets from Sweets and More and coffee from People’s Market will be provided at the showcase.

The event will include different types of artwork including paintings, poetry, short films, weavings, written short stories, spoken word and multimedia performances.

In addition to the showcases, there will also be multiple dance performances ranging from the Belly Dance Club to the Stage Crew Dance Club, which also does spoken word performances.

Performance coordinator and senior double major in English and communication, Brynn Stevens, said there would be a total of 10 performances throughout the event. WMUA was asked to DJ as well.

The HFA was accepting submissions from all students on campus until the hard deadline of March 23.

All 41 submissions were accepted as long as the HFA dean approved them. The committee made sure to not censor any art.

Co-head of the showcase committee and sophomore English and political science major, Ryan Comeau, said that planning this event was a long and tedious process that started in the fall so he’s very excited to see the outcome of the show.

“There are a lot of really unique performances and I am excited to see how things play out and run smoothly,” he said. “…It’s a great opportunity for artists to show off their work because that’s what artists always want.”.

Comeau also added that the committee is offering every artist 20 free business cards so that individuals who watch their art can contact them and learn more about it.

There will also be two different Snapchat filters throughout the whole day in the Campus Center area. The filters will include the location, so that people who see it can stop by.

Co-facilitator and sophomore art history major, Charlotte Seaman, encourages students from different majors to come and support the showcase.

“There’s a good chance that you might know or go to school with someone who submitted an artwork, so come support,” Stevens said.

Afnan Nehela can be reached at anehela@umass.edu.

