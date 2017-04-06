Scrolling Headlines:

Report: UMass guard Donte Clark to declare for NBA Draft without agent -

April 6, 2017

Political speechwriter Lindsay Hayes shares experience at Smith College -

April 6, 2017

MASSPIRG holds panel to discuss solutions for high textbook prices -

April 6, 2017

Harvard tacks on five runs against Carter Knapek in the freshman’s first start for UMass baseball -

April 6, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse looks to snap losing streak again Towson -

April 6, 2017

UMass softball splits midweek doubleheader with Fairleigh Dickinson -

April 6, 2017

Sarah Crowley has emerged as a star for UMass women’s lacrosse -

April 6, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse attempts to get closer to 50 consecutive conference wins at Davidson -

April 6, 2017

UMass bats go quiet in game one as softball splits doubleheader -

April 6, 2017

‘Power Rangers’ is better than expected, but nothing more than that -

April 6, 2017

‘Big Little Lies’ is a delightfully juicy melodrama -

April 6, 2017

‘Bates Motel’ gives viewers new reasons to stay up at night -

April 6, 2017

Defending free speech -

April 6, 2017

It’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Fox News is celebrating -

April 6, 2017

HFA to hold student art showcase on April 11 -

April 5, 2017

Charter Commission disputes best Amherst government model -

April 5, 2017

UMass student to move onto Miss Black and Gold national pageant -

April 5, 2017

UMass softball hosts Fairleigh Dickinson in Wednesday doubleheader -

April 5, 2017

Notebook: UMass men’s soccer adds Jackson Fotter to roster for 2017 season -

April 5, 2017

Dan Muller leads UMass men’s lacrosse offense during improved run of play -

April 5, 2017

Report: UMass guard Donte Clark to declare for NBA Draft without agent

Posted by on April 6, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Caroline O’Connor/Daily Collegian)

The Massachusetts men’s basketball team could reportedly be without its leading scorer as it enters the Matt McCall era.

While there is still speculation about whether or not Donte Clark will return to UMass, multiple outlets reported that he will declare for the NBA Draft without an agent. This means he is eligible to return to college basketball if he withdraws before the May 24 deadline.

Jon Rothstein of Fan Rag Sports broke the initial news that Clark was set to enter the draft, and also reported that Clark would transfer if he decides to come back to college. However, Clark confirmed with MassLive’s Mark Chiarelli that he had not ruled out returning to UMass and that Rothstein had misinterpreted his statement.

“My intentions were to get it out there that I was declaring for the NBA draft with the option of having a fifth year,” Clark told MassLive. “The message was put out wrong.”

Clark also told Chiarelli he had “not necessarily” decided if he will transfer from the program.

Matt Vautour of the Daily Hampshire Gazette initially reported last Friday that Clark was considering declaring for the draft.

Clark is set to receive his degree this year, and would be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer without having to sit out a year.

The 6-foot-4 guard led UMass in scoring last year, averaging 12.6 points per game appearing in 33 games while making 27 starts. Throughout his three years with the program, Clark accumulated 1,238 career points.

If Clark were to leave, he would be joining Zach Coleman and Zach Lewis as the third player reportedly leaving the program after former UMass coach Derek Kellogg was fired following the Minutemen’s second round loss in the Atlantic 10 tournament last month.

Andrew Cyr can be reached at arcyr@umass.edu, and followed on Twitter @Andrew_Cyr.

Filed under Basketball, Men's Basketball, Scrolling Headlines, Sports · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment