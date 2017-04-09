UMass student identified in fatal Deerfield crash

Posted by Hayley Johnson on April 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment

A University of Massachusetts student died Thursday evening in a fatal crash in Deerfield, according to a release from Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Sarah Bresnahan, a 19-year-old freshman from Easton, Massachusetts was the sole occupant of the vehicle that crashed into a tree.

The crash occurred in front of 50 Sugarloaf St. in Deerfield at 5:44 p.m., according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette.

Deerfield Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office are investigating the crash, according to the release.

This story will be updated as new information is released.

Hayley Johnson can be reached at hkjohnson@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @hayleyk_johnson.