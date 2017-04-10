Scrolling Headlines:

Seth Berger to transfer from UMass men’s basketball, heading to Oregon State

(Jong Man Kim/Daily Collegian)

Seth Berger is heading back to the Pacific Northwest.

Berger announced on his Instagram page Sunday afternoon that he will be leaving the Massachusetts men’s basketball team and transfer to Oregon State for his redshirt-senior season. As a graduate transfer, he can play immediately.

During his three seasons with the Minutemen, Berger averaged 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. This past year he averaged 2.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in 10.2 minutes per game in 16 starts. The 6-foot-8, 212-pound forward made seven starts in 31 games in the 2015-2016 season.

Berger started the first eight games of his sophomore season before missing the final 24 games with a stress fracture in his foot, allowing him to receive a medical redshirt.

The Seattle native attended Ballard High School where he was ranked the No. 38 small forward and the No. 4 player in the state of Washington for ESPN’s 2013 recruiting class.

Berger is the third player to leave UMass, joining the reported Zach Coleman and Zach Lewis after former Minutemen coach Derek Kellogg was fired after the team’s second round loss in the Atlantic 10 tournament. Donte Clark, who reportedly declared for the NBA Draft without an agent, hasn’t decided on if he intends to return to UMass or transfer.

Andrew Cyr can be reached at arcyr@umass.edu, and followed on Twitter @Andrew_Cyr.

