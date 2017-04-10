Scrolling Headlines:

UMass women’s lacrosse earns 49th consecutive Atlantic 10 win over rival Richmond -

April 10, 2017

Mount Eerie confronts the pains of loss on ‘A Crow Looked at Me’ -

April 10, 2017

Climate change should usher in America’s finest hour -

April 10, 2017

‘Mono No Aware’ is a tantalizing glimpse of the future of ambient music -

April 10, 2017

Seth Berger to transfer from UMass men’s basketball, heading to Oregon State -

April 10, 2017

UMass softball wins series against Saint Louis, but can’t complete sweep after 1-0 loss on Sunday -

April 10, 2017

UMass baseball gets swept in home opening series against VCU following 11-1 defeat -

April 10, 2017

Callie Santos leads the way for UMass women’s lacrosse as it defeats Richmond 19-13 -

April 10, 2017

Amherst plans for potential dog park -

April 10, 2017

Towson upends UMass men’s lacrosse after scoring first six goals of the game -

April 10, 2017

UPC announces Jon Bellion as the third act in the 2017 Spring Concert -

April 9, 2017

Update: UMass student identified in fatal Deerfield crash -

April 9, 2017

UMass baseball’s bats struggle against VCU Saturday afternoon -

April 8, 2017

UMass baseball drops pitchers’ duel against Virginia Commonwealth -

April 8, 2017

Thompson outlasts UMass baseball’s Lasko in pitching duel against VCU -

April 8, 2017

VCU erupts in the eighth inning to top UMass Baseball 8-0 -

April 7, 2017

UMass hockey defenseman William Lagesson signs entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers -

April 7, 2017

Report: UMass guard Donte Clark to declare for NBA Draft without agent -

April 6, 2017

Political speechwriter Lindsay Hayes shares experience at Smith College -

April 6, 2017

MASSPIRG holds panel to discuss solutions for high textbook prices -

April 6, 2017

Towson upends UMass men’s lacrosse after scoring first six goals of the game

Posted by on April 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Judith Gibson-Okunieff/Daily Collegian)

The Massachusetts men’s lacrosse team did not get off to an ideal start in Saturday’s Colonial Athletic Association affair at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

No. 15-ranked Towson scored the first six goals of the game, holding a 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and an 8-3 advantage at the half in besting the Minutemen (4-6, 1-1 CAA) 11-8. While UMass outscored the Tigers 5-3 in the second half, the Minutemen’s comeback effort was too little, too late.

“It was a good win for Towson,” UMass coach Greg Cannella said. “I thought they thoroughly outplayed us pretty much the entire game, but specifically in the first half. They did a nice job on the faceoff. We’re not used to losing that many faceoffs. [Towson player Alex] Woodall was very strong during that stretch in the first and through the second quarter.”

The Minutemen cut the Towson lead to three—the closest it had been since the first quarter—when Buddy Carr scored his first of two fourth quarter goals with 8:12 remaining in regulation. No less than 15 seconds later, the Tigers’ (6-3, 2-0 CAA) Zach Goodrich answered, extending the Towson lead back to four. Carr scored his 11th goal of the season and the final tally of the game in the waning minutes of the fourth.

After permitting eight first half goals, which is one off of his 9.33 goals against average on the season, starting goalkeeper D.J. Smith was relieved by Sean Sconone to start the second half. Sconone, last season’s starter for all of the Minutemen’s conference games, allowed three goals in the second half and stopped six Tiger shots. Smith made seven saves in the first half.

The move was one Cannella hoped would give his team, trailing by five goals at the intermission, a spark.

“Just a spark kind of thing,” he said. “D.J. Smith has been great. He’s our guy. He’ll start next week against Fairfield. We just felt we needed a spark so we figured we’d throw Sean in there. He did a nice job. Sean started for us last year in all the CAA games. He’s got some experience in there as well.”

UMass’ Dan Muller recorded his third career hat trick and his second of the season, upping his season total to 16 goals. Gianni Bianchin joined Muller and Carr as Minutemen who tallied multi-goal games. It was Bianchin’s first such game of the season, and he and Muller both converted man-up opportunities.

The Tigers also had three players register multi-goal performances, with seniors Joe Seider, Mike Lynch and redshirt sophomore Dylan Kinnear finding twine twice and ensuring the 1,006 in attendance would be sent home happy.

“Their seniors are outstanding,” Cannella said. “The seniors on attack and Lynch had a really good day. Obviously their short stick guys are really, really strong and [Tyler] Mayes is an outstanding player as well. They’re tough to score on. We couldn’t get anything going in the first half. Fortunately, we played a little bit better in the second half. Hopefully we can carry that over.”

Tyler Bogart added his team-leading 20th goal of the season on Jake Marino’s first assist of the season. Marino would add another on Carr’s second tally of the game late in the fourth quarter.

Faceoff specialist Noah Rak was 10-of-19 in the faceoff circle, his sixth consecutive game winning over half the draws. Rak added a team-high six groundballs in defeat.

“I thought we had transition opportunities throughout the second half that we didn’t connect on and then there was a few that we did connect on,” Cannella said of the team’s missed chances offensively, as UMass failed to score double-digit goals for the seventh time this season. “Maybe one of these days we’ll connect on all of them.”

The Minutemen return to Garber Field and continue their conference schedule on Sat., April 15, as UMass hosts Fairfield for a 1 p.m. start.

Kyle DaLuz can be reached at kdaluz@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @Kyle_DaLuz.

Filed under Archives, Men's Lacrosse, Scrolling Headlines, Sports, Spring Sports · Tagged with , , ,

Leave A Comment