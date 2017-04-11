Nine Instagram celebrities to inspire you

Posted by Cassidy Kotyla on April 11, 2017

If you’re anything like me, you crave the minutes in the day where you can spare some time and surf your Instagram feed. We follow celebrities that are clearly shown in the news more than they should be, and that’s fine. But what about the celebrities that we don’t usually see? What about the people who don’t have the spotlight on a regular basis? Listed below are nine Instagram celebrities or influencers that are not only worth checking out, but worth a follow.

Justin Escalona, YouTuber & filmmaker

From just outside Chicago, Justin Escalona is a current student studying film at the University of Southern California. As a YouTuber and social media fanatic, we know him through his “Daily Docs” in which he records various milestones and day-to-day activities. Escalona is most well-known for connecting with his college-aged audience because of his close relationship with singer Jon Bellion, rapper Huey Mack and his affiliation with the Kappa Sigma Fraternity at his school. He is definitely one to look at if you’re looking for some tips and tricks on filmmaking, or if you’re looking for someone of similar mindset to collaborate with.

Cassie De Pecol, entrepreneur & world traveler

At 24, Cassie De Pecol’s claim to fame was being the first recorded woman to visit every country in the world. Three years later, not only does she have her own website where she teaches others how to accomplish similar goals, but she’s participated in various motivational speaking events about how to be the best entrepreneur you can be. She is definitely worth checking out if you have a passion for business and innovation, or if you’d like to see some phenomenal travel pictures.

Kevin Droniak, YouTuber

Known for his hilarious videos on YouTube with his grandmother, Lill, Kevin Droniak leads a normal college student lifestyle aside for the fact he’s amassed more than half a million subscribers on his YouTube channel. What I love about Droniak’s Instagram is that he chose to deviate away from his reputation of being a vlogger and more toward his passion of photography. On his feed you’ll find a bunch of artsy pictures of Droniak and his friends.

Sam Clark, blogger & YouTuber

A skater girl from Huntington Beach, California, Clark does an incredible job blogging and keeping her followers active in her public life. If you are looking for a romantic yet adventurous Instagram feed, Clark’s is the one to go to. Clark and her girlfriend, Virgo, are seen inconspicuously alluding to their love for each other on their channels, so that’s another fun thing to keep an eye on. Her channel reminds me of everything adventurous and fun, and I personally would love to spend a day with Clark.

Hunter McGrady, plus-size model

To say the least, this woman is inspiring. If you haven’t already seen her on billboards or in commercials, McGrady is an extremely talented and famous plus-size model that emphasizes true beauty and self-love. Her posts encourage people of any age to feel worthy of their bodies and I’m hoping that sometime in my life I’ll be able to walk down the street, at peace with myself, and mentally thank her.

Jessie James Decker, entrepreneur & singer

If you haven’t heard this name before, you’re probably not in tune with the sports world. Jessie James Decker is Eric Decker’s wife, the current wide receiver for the New York Jets. Believe it or not, they share an incredible spotlight. While Eric dominates the sports world, Jessie kills it with her two full-time careers of country singing and motherhood. She is also the founder of Kittenish, an online boutique for women and children. Kudos to her!

Ariana Lauren, blogger

Though there are thousands of professional bloggers out there, Lauren really sticks out to me. She is the owner of Fashion Born, a blog that discusses various topics including beauty, fashion and travel. I personally like her blog and think it sticks out among everybody else’s because of how well she captures her photos and makes them unique.

Karlie Kloss, model & YouTuber

If you’re not sure who this is, watch the past few Victoria’s Secret fashion shows and check back in. Kloss was previously known for her time on the runway until she put a halt to her modeling career, focusing on her computer science degree at New York University and various humanitarian work. On top of that, you’ll see she also has learned from her close friend Casey Neistat on how to start a YouTube channel.

From her Instagram alone, you can see how her life’s focus has shifted to encompass both modeling and attention to the development for women in the STEM field.

Dua Lipa, singer

Last but not at all least, we have Dua Lipa. Take a look online and listen to her songs, because they’re amazing. I personally love her Instagram compared to a lot of other up-and-coming artists because of how edgy it is. Lipa does an amazing job of choosing pictures from her shows that encompass how she really feels about her audience, and it’s nice to see a singer’s social media not centered completely on partying.

Cassidy Kotyla can be reached at ckotyla@umass.edu.