UMPD investigating burglary in Lewis Hall Saturday

Posted by Hayley Johnson on April 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The University of Massachusetts Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred in Lewis Hall between 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a release from the University, the victims reported missing a Dell laptop computer, a Google Nexus cellphone and Adidas shoes. The rooms were unoccupied and unlocked at the time of the theft.

The suspect entered another room, saw that it was occupied and left the area. Photos of the suspect are attached to the release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact UMPD. Anonymous information can be left at (413) 577-TIPS. Police Officer David Leuschner can be contacted as well at (413) 545-2121.

This story will be updated as new information is released.

