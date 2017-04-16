Scrolling Headlines:

People travel to UMass from afar for 36th Annual Powwow -

April 16, 2017

UMPD investigating burglary in Lewis Hall Saturday -

April 16, 2017

UMass softball squeaks by Fordham after late scare -

April 14, 2017

Another six-run inning dooms UMass baseball -

April 14, 2017

Chomsky portrays a bleak future for the environment and diplomacy -

April 14, 2017

Local residents protest BOA’s investments in fossil fuel industry -

April 14, 2017

UMass to host 36th Annual Powwow Saturday -

April 13, 2017

Adored by many, UMass freshman Sarah Bresnahan gone too soon -

April 13, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse prepares for pivotal match with Fairfield -

April 13, 2017

UMass softball sweeps Rhode Island in mid-week doubleheader on the road Wednesday -

April 13, 2017

UMass baseball gets shut out by in-state rival UMass Lowell Wednesday -

April 13, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse aims for 50 consecutive Atlantic 10 wins Thursday against La Salle -

April 13, 2017

‘13 Reasons Why’ is a constant cliffhanger -

April 13, 2017

‘The Revolution Won’t Be Televised’ is a raw visual journal of youth in revolt -

April 13, 2017

Change costs comfort, but mental illness costs lives -

April 13, 2017

End the stigma of people with special needs in the workforce -

April 13, 2017

Hadley man arraigned in court after alleged bomb threat in Coolidge Hall Tuesday night -

April 12, 2017

Jose Antonio Vargas speaks on immigration, race and what it means to be an American -

April 12, 2017

HFA showcases eclectic students’ artwork -

April 12, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse in right mindset with season winding down -

April 12, 2017

UMPD investigating burglary in Lewis Hall Saturday

Posted by on April 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

Collegian File Photo

The University of Massachusetts Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred in Lewis Hall between 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a release from the University, the victims reported missing a Dell laptop computer, a Google Nexus cellphone and Adidas shoes. The rooms were unoccupied and unlocked at the time of the theft.

The suspect entered another room, saw that it was occupied and left the area. Photos of the suspect are attached to the release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact UMPD. Anonymous information can be left at (413) 577-TIPS. Police Officer David Leuschner can be contacted as well at (413) 545-2121.

This story will be updated as new information is released.

Hayley Johnson can be reached at hkjohnson@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @hayleyk_johnson.

Filed under Breaking News, Headlines, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , ,

Leave A Comment