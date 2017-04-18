Scrolling Headlines:

Offensive explosion helps UMass softball split doubleheader, win weekend series with Fordham -

April 18, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse wins 10th straight in 19-5 win over St. Bonaventure -

April 18, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse earns second CAA victory of the season with win over Fairfield -

April 18, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse plays complete game in win over Fairfield -

April 18, 2017

Notebook: Forward Oliver Chau signs NLI to join UMass hockey -

April 18, 2017

Different games to play to pass the time on a road trip -

April 18, 2017

A review of ‘Lean in for Graduates’ by Sheryl Sandberg — right in time for graduation -

April 18, 2017

United Airlines and our culture of perpetual outrage -

April 18, 2017

People travel to UMass from afar for 36th Annual Powwow -

April 16, 2017

UMPD investigating burglary in Lewis Hall Saturday -

April 16, 2017

UMass softball squeaks by Fordham after late scare -

April 14, 2017

Another six-run inning dooms UMass baseball -

April 14, 2017

Chomsky portrays a bleak future for the environment and diplomacy -

April 14, 2017

Local residents protest BOA’s investments in fossil fuel industry -

April 14, 2017

UMass to host 36th Annual Powwow Saturday -

April 13, 2017

Adored by many, UMass freshman Sarah Bresnahan gone too soon -

April 13, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse prepares for pivotal match with Fairfield -

April 13, 2017

UMass softball sweeps Rhode Island in mid-week doubleheader on the road Wednesday -

April 13, 2017

UMass baseball gets shut out by in-state rival UMass Lowell Wednesday -

April 13, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse aims for 50 consecutive Atlantic 10 wins Thursday against La Salle -

April 13, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse plays complete game in win over Fairfield

Posted by on April 18, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Jong Man Kim/ Daily Collegian)

Often this season, the Massachusetts men’s lacrosse team has relied on its defense to stay in the game. That was not the case Saturday, as both UMass’ offense and defense were firing on all cylinders in its 12-8 victory over Fairfield.

When both sides of the ball are clicking, the Minutemen are a tough out for any opponent. With the defense consistently keeping teams around 10 or fewer goals, it is on the offense to produce. UMass (5-6, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) is 4-0 in games in which it scores 10 or more goals.

The Minutemen have often struggled out of the gate this season, having forced them to play from behind. UMass coach Greg Cannella was preaching a fast start all week at practice, and his team responded by racing out to a 4-1 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“[We had a] really good week of practice,” sophomore defensemen Isaac Paparo said when asked what went into the team’s fast start. “[We’re] pushing each other in every drill. You challenge each other all week then you come together on Saturday that’s where all that energy comes from.”

Tyler Bogart, who contributed to UMass’ hot start with a goal in Saturday’s opening quarter, also felt the win was a byproduct of a complete team effort.

“I think everything was clicking,” Bogart said. “At times we were playing fast and at others we were playing slow. We were playing smart today, making the right choices, the right looks and it paid off.”

The Minutemen offense received huge games from Bogart and Jeff Trainor. Bogart added his fourth hat trick of the season, giving him a team-high 23 goals on the year, while Trainor had a career-high five-point outing with two goals and three assists.

UMass kept the pressure on the Stags defense, finishing the game with 39 shots on cage. A majority of the shots and goals were generated off passes, showing the team has found chemistry among themselves.

“We fed the ball again,” Cannella said. “We’re a pretty good feeding team. Guys are working together and playing hard off the ball. We’re not a team that’s just going to blow by you one-on-one so you have to do things off the ball and guys have to have their heads up.”

After the Minutemen dominated Fairfield in the first period, the Stags defense began shaking things up, switching between man and zone. This gave the UMass offense some problems at first, but it adjusted and finished the second period with three goals. The seven goals in the first half were a season-high for the Minutemen.

“We needed to get off to a good start,” Cannella said. “At Garber Field, getting off to a good start, playing with a lot of intensity was what our charge was and fortunately for us that’s kind of what happened in the first half.”

While the UMass offense was the story in the first half, the second half was dominated by the defense, which didn’t allow a goal in the third period. Bogart and Trainor both added goals to extend the Minutemen lead to 9-4 heading into the final quarter of play.

UMass scored another three goals in the fourth to tie its season-high 12 goals on the day. Even Paparo, a long stick defenseman, got in on the scoring action, taking the ball end-to-end for a goal.

Thomas Johnston can be reached at tjohnston@umass.edu and followed on twitter @TJ__Johnston.

Filed under Archives, Lacrosse, Men's Lacrosse, Scrolling Headlines, Sports, Spring Sports · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment