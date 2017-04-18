UMass women’s lacrosse wins 10th straight in 19-5 win over St. Bonaventure

Posted by Ryan Ames on April 18, 2017

The Massachusetts women’s lacrosse team won its 51st consecutive game over an Atlantic 10 opponent in Saturday’s 19-5 win over St. Bonaventure.

UMass (11-3, 6-0 A-10) extended its current win-streak to 10 in the victory over the Bonnies (3-10, 1-4 A-10) and concluded its quick two-game road swing with two wins.

“It was a great road trip,” Minutewomen coach Angela McMahon said. “We scored a lot of goals and a lot of different people stepped up for us.”

Redshirt sophomore Kiley Anderson was one of those players who stepped up for UMass as she scored a team-high five goals Saturday. Anderson now sits in second place in total goals scored for the Minutewomen and is nine behind redshirt junior Hannah Burnett for the team lead.

“She’s really aggressive and is putting herself in a good position,” McMahon said of Anderson. “She’s playing with confidence, is fearless, and is playing well with her teammates right now. Plus it helps when she’s 6-foot-3.”

Anderson rounded out a tremendous week, as she scored five the game before against La Salle last Thursday.

UMass got going right away against St. Bonaventure and never looked back. Not even two minutes had gone by in the contest before the Minutewomen were already up 3-0. This momentum carried over for the majority of the half as they stretched that lead to 8-0 by the 14-minute mark and to 12-1 by halftime.

Burnett got the scoring started 49 seconds into play and was soon followed by junior Holly Turner and sophomore Cassidy Doster. Turner and Doster finished the afternoon tied with Anderson in points with five (two goals, three assists each) while Turner also passed the 50-point plateau in the game as well.

Junior Abby Walker had a breakout game offensively for UMass as she set a new season-high in points with four (three goals, assist), including a man-down goal in the Minutewomen’s opening half 8-0 run.

The defense for UMass was just as active as the one goal allowed in the first half was the lowest in any half this season for the Minutewomen. The defensive outing was almost record breaking as UMass had 22 total caused turnovers, two shy of its program record of 24 set in 2015 against UMass Lowell.

“We’re really engaged and playing well as a unit,” McMahon said about her team’s stout defensive game. “We read plays well and knocked a lot of balls down.”

Senior Hannah Murphy was busy on the defensive side of the ball as she tied her career-high with five caused turnovers to go along with six draw controls and five ground balls. Seniors Taylor Fischer and Allison Ryan also had career games in the backfield as Fischer had a career-best five caused turnovers and five ground balls, while Ryan matched her career-high with four caused turnovers.

The Minutewomen scored seven more goals in the second half, with five of them coming during running time, before St. Bonaventure went on its best run of the game scoring three in a row. Walker and freshman Stephanie Croke scored in the final minutes to make it 19-5.

Freshman Emma Dostikas scored her first career goal, while freshman goalkeeper Lauren Hiller made five saves in 45 minutes played before sophomore Aileen Kelly minded the cage for the remaining 15 minutes making five saves also.

Scarlet Jaworski led the Bonnies with a couple of goals and goalkeepers Morgan Conway (17 saves) and Kerrigan Cummins split time in the cage.

“It was a long road trip with a lot of travel but I liked how we started,” McMahon said. “We responded great and now have a nice break before closing out the A-10 regular season.”

UMass outshot St. Bonaventure 39-20 and also had the upper-hand in draw controls (14-10) and ground balls (34-21) in the win.

Ryan Ames can be reached at rames@umass.edu or on Twitter @_RyanAmes.