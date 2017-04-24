Scrolling Headlines:

Softball sweeps Saint Joseph’s to take over first place in the Atlantic 10 -

April 24, 2017

Report: UMass men’s basketball lands Maryland transfer Jaylen Brantley -

April 24, 2017

UMass baseball takes two out of three in weekend series with La Salle -

April 24, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse can’t keep pace with Hofstra in road loss -

April 24, 2017

Senior Columns 2016-2017 -

April 24, 2017

Q&A with UMass student app creator -

April 24, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse squeaks past George Mason 18-17 -

April 24, 2017

Events in Turkey today echo patterns of Armenian genocide -

April 24, 2017

LGBTQIA+ Seder discusses oppressed communities gaining insight for the future -

April 24, 2017

Even crowd-pandering can’t dull the brilliance of Actress’ ‘AZD’ -

April 24, 2017

UMass Earth Day Festival focuses on local community -

April 24, 2017

Ten ways to save the environment that will not change your life -

April 24, 2017

Aakanksha Gupta reflects on her time at the Collegian and UMass -

April 24, 2017

The Collegian: A place of opportunity where I found home -

April 24, 2017

There’s no other organization on campus I’d rather be a part of -

April 24, 2017

Students and community members gather to celebrate science for Earth Day -

April 24, 2017

Quick Hits: A few standout performances highlight UMass football’s annual spring game -

April 21, 2017

Northampton cited as city choosing not to comply with ICE -

April 20, 2017

MASSPIRG hosts seminar on hunger and homelessness -

April 20, 2017

University Union hosts debate on Electoral College -

April 20, 2017

Kendrick Lamar comes clean with brilliant, frustrated ‘DAMN.’

Posted by on April 24, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Gozamos/Flickr)

Kendrick Lamar’s fourth album, “DAMN.,” is an intricate blend of self-reflection and political resentment. Released on April 14, two weeks after the hard-hitting single “Humble,” “DAMN.” incorporates complicated lyricism and topics, while featuring a fascinating but small group of collaborators.

The album begins with “BLOOD.,” a mostly spoken-word piece that ends with a comment on Lamar’s frustration with media. Lamar adds an excerpt of Fox News host Geraldo Rivera’s discussion of Lamar’s song, “Alright,” a track that comments on the issue of police brutality. In the excerpt, the Fox News commentators voice their dislike of the track, chiding Lamar’s supposedly negative views of the police.

“BLOOD.” is a clear criticism of the media and its misunderstanding of Lamar’s message. In that way, it provides a solid introduction for the rest of “DAMN.,” which comments extensively on society’s treatment of citizens of color.

Of course, this is far from the first time Lamar has commented on this issue. The eerie music video for “Alright”–one of the centerpieces of his landmark 2015 album, “To Pimp a Butterfly,” –ends with Lamar himself being shot down by a white officer. “Alright” has also taken on another life as an anthem for those protesting police brutality and systemic racism in the justice system.

“XXX.,” a track that features—in a small but endearing cameo—U2, critiques America and Lamar’s opinion of its ideals. “Ain’t no Black power when your baby killed by a coward,” he snaps at one point, returning again to the idea that the injustice he so vividly painted on “To Pimp a Butterfly” remains. Lamar does not shy away from expressing his sincere views, and it’s clear that he has no desire to move from the tough conversations on racial and economic injustice that have defined his music to date.

Many of “DAMN.”’s songs—“FEEL.,” “LOVE.” and “LUST.”—are titled with singular, emotional words, while others are given titles that reflect elements of human life, like “DNA.” and “GOD.” These track titles seem to insinuate that “DAMN.,” along with its social commentary, is a work of intense self-reflection.

These themes can also be found in the first two music videos to be released alongside “DAMN.” The eye-catching video for “Humble” was released on March 30, the same day as the single, while the video for “DNA” was released on April 18.

“Humble” is more reflective, featuring a poised Lamar rolling in cash and sitting at the center of a long table with other men, in a clear attempt to recreate Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.” These visuals, coupled with effortlessly delivered but assertive lyrics (“Obama just paged me”) showcase Lamar’s power, and his status an artist.

The video for “DNA.” features actor Don Cheadle, who is seen lip syncing to the lyrics alongside Lamar. The two voice the words back and forth as if in an argument, whilst in the setting of a police interrogation.

These two videos provide a perfect insight into “DAMN.,” an album that masterfully balances introspection with a broader assessment of the issues that continue to plague America.

Lauren Crociati can be reached at lcrociati@umass.edu.

Filed under Archives, Arts & Living, Music · Tagged with , , , ,

Leave A Comment