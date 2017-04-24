Scrolling Headlines:

Softball sweeps Saint Joseph’s to take over first place in the Atlantic 10 -

April 24, 2017

Report: UMass men’s basketball lands Maryland transfer Jaylen Brantley -

April 24, 2017

UMass baseball takes two out of three in weekend series with La Salle -

April 24, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse can’t keep pace with Hofstra in road loss -

April 24, 2017

Senior Columns 2016-2017 -

April 24, 2017

Q&A with UMass student app creator -

April 24, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse squeaks past George Mason 18-17 -

April 24, 2017

Events in Turkey today echo patterns of Armenian genocide -

April 24, 2017

LGBTQIA+ Seder discusses oppressed communities gaining insight for the future -

April 24, 2017

Even crowd-pandering can’t dull the brilliance of Actress’ ‘AZD’ -

April 24, 2017

UMass Earth Day Festival focuses on local community -

April 24, 2017

Ten ways to save the environment that will not change your life -

April 24, 2017

Aakanksha Gupta reflects on her time at the Collegian and UMass -

April 24, 2017

The Collegian: A place of opportunity where I found home -

April 24, 2017

There’s no other organization on campus I’d rather be a part of -

April 24, 2017

Students and community members gather to celebrate science for Earth Day -

April 24, 2017

Quick Hits: A few standout performances highlight UMass football’s annual spring game -

April 21, 2017

Northampton cited as city choosing not to comply with ICE -

April 20, 2017

MASSPIRG hosts seminar on hunger and homelessness -

April 20, 2017

University Union hosts debate on Electoral College -

April 20, 2017

Report: UMass men’s basketball lands Maryland transfer Jaylen Brantley

Posted by on April 24, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

Kansas guard Devonte’ Graham (4) chases after a loose ball with Maryland guard Jaylen Brantley (1) in the first half during a Sweet 16 matchup in the NCAA Tournament’s South region at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday, March 24, 2016. (Rich Sugg/Kansas City Star/TNS)

Amid all of the coming and going surrounding the Massachusetts men’s basketball program, UMass coach Matt McCall and the Minutemen secured a solid addition to their roster Sunday evening.

Former Maryland guard Jaylen Brantley will be joining UMass next season, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Goodman. As a graduate transfer, he is eligible to play immediately.

Brantley, a 5-foot-11 guard, averaged 4.9 points per game playing in 16.8 minutes per game last season as a reserve for the Terrapins.

The Springfield native played high school basketball at Wilbraham & Monson and then did a post-graduate year at Notre Dame Prep in Massachusetts. Brantley began his career at Marshall, however did not make any career appearances after he was academically ineligible. He then transferred after former Thundering Heard coach Tom Herrion was fired following the 2013-14 season.

Before joining Maryland, he spent one year at Odessa College, a junior college in Texas.

With five players—Seth Berger, Zach Coleman, Brison Gresham, DeJon Jarreau and Zach Lewis—transferring after Derek Kellogg was fired last month, Brantley joins Fairfield transfer guard Curtis Cobb as McCall’s first two recruits.

Andrew Cyr can be reached at arcyr@umass.edu, and followed on Twitter @Andrew_Cyr.

Filed under Archives, Fall Sports, Men's Basketball, Scrolling Headlines, Sports · Tagged with , , ,

Leave A Comment