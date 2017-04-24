Report: UMass men’s basketball lands Maryland transfer Jaylen Brantley

Posted by Andrew Cyr on April 24, 2017

Amid all of the coming and going surrounding the Massachusetts men’s basketball program, UMass coach Matt McCall and the Minutemen secured a solid addition to their roster Sunday evening.

Former Maryland guard Jaylen Brantley will be joining UMass next season, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Goodman. As a graduate transfer, he is eligible to play immediately.

Brantley, a 5-foot-11 guard, averaged 4.9 points per game playing in 16.8 minutes per game last season as a reserve for the Terrapins.

The Springfield native played high school basketball at Wilbraham & Monson and then did a post-graduate year at Notre Dame Prep in Massachusetts. Brantley began his career at Marshall, however did not make any career appearances after he was academically ineligible. He then transferred after former Thundering Heard coach Tom Herrion was fired following the 2013-14 season.

Before joining Maryland, he spent one year at Odessa College, a junior college in Texas.

With five players—Seth Berger, Zach Coleman, Brison Gresham, DeJon Jarreau and Zach Lewis—transferring after Derek Kellogg was fired last month, Brantley joins Fairfield transfer guard Curtis Cobb as McCall’s first two recruits.

