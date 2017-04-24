Scrolling Headlines:

Senior Columns 2016-2017

Posted by on April 24, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

Dear readers,

During this final week of production, the Op/Ed pages of the Massachusetts Daily Collegian will be publishing the final columns of the graduating senior staff.

As another year nears its end, nostalgia creeps its way into our minds and begins to play a slideshow of memories. Suddenly, everyday objects previously overlooked, elicit sentimental feelings. One hundred and twenty-seven years of memories saturate the walls of the Daily Collegian, leaving us to wonder what sorts of untold stories would the walls tell us, if they could talk. Sadly, the walls can’t talk.

But we can. So instead, our seniors share snippets of their experience at the Collegian and throughout their years of college. These individuals dedicated their time here telling the stories of the myriad of people that make up this community. This week, they get to tell their own.

Maral Margossian is the Opinion and Editorial Editor.

 

(Adam Aucoin)

Adam Aucoin reflects on his time writing for the Massachusetts Daily Collegian.

(Aakanksha Gupta)

Coming to America from India, Gupta reflects on her college experience at UMass.

(Nick Souza)

Assistant Sports Editor and OpEd Senior Producer Nicholas Souza reflects on his time at the Daily Collegian.

