Scrolling Headlines:

Young and old protest for future generations at 2017 climate march -

May 1, 2017

UMass Republican Club debates with students during Sunday night panel -

May 1, 2017

UMass tennis takes Atlantic 10 Championship over VCU -

May 1, 2017

Daffodil Run raises money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County -

May 1, 2017

Sam’s declassified school survival guide -

May 1, 2017

GAS returns with the stirring, often ominous ‘Narkopop’ -

May 1, 2017

Thank you Daily Collegian, the stress was worth it -

May 1, 2017

Games, food and music draw crowds to Commonwealth Honors College festival -

May 1, 2017

Posthumous J Dilla compilation ‘Motor City’ reminds us of his brilliance -

May 1, 2017

Thousands attend the 26th annual Extravaganja festival -

May 1, 2017

UMass battles through rain delay as it defeats La Salle 5-4 -

May 1, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse sends seniors out with 14-8 win over Drexel -

May 1, 2017

Four UMass football players to get shot at NFL roster -

May 1, 2017

Klee, Hickey, Wince honored, key Senior Day victory -

April 30, 2017

UMass softball stumbles, splits doubleheader with La Salle -

April 30, 2017

UMass boasts dominating performance on Senior Night over Drexel -

April 30, 2017

Co-chair of women’s march on Washington Linda Sarsour talks resisting the age of Trump -

April 29, 2017

Late-inning grand slam gives Dayton 5-2 win over UMass baseball -

April 28, 2017

GEO holds rally for better working conditions -

April 28, 2017

Prison Abolition Collective spreads awareness of mass incarceration -

April 27, 2017

Four UMass football players to get shot at NFL roster

Posted by on May 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

#80 Jalen Williams (Alec Zabrecky/Daily Collegian)

Although no one’s name was called Thursday, Friday or Saturday, four former Massachusetts football players will have an opportunity to crack an NFL roster.

Wide receiver Jalen Williams (New York Giants) and fullback and linebacker John Robinson-Woodgett (New Orleans Saints) were signed as undrafted free agents, while safety Khary Bailey-Smith (San Fransico 49ers) and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (Oakland Raiders) accepted tryout invitations for rookie minicamp.

Williams finished third on the team in receptions (27), receiving yards (520) and touchdowns (six) after he joined the Minutemen in 2014 as a junior college transfer from Dean College. He redshirted the 2015 season after finishing his first year with the program with 20 receptions, 307 yards and four touchdowns.

Robinson-Woodgett, a Springfield native, began his career as a linebacker before making the full-time switch to fullback prior to the 2016 season. Used primarily in short-yardage situations, he ran for one touchdown in UMass’ season finale against Hawai’i.

Bailey-Smith finished third on the Minutemen in total tackles (69), and Wilkinson appeared in nine games as UMass’ left tackle after playing on right tackle for the first three years of his career.

Andrew Cyr can be reached at arcyr@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @Andrew_Cyr.

Filed under Archives, Football, Scrolling Headlines, Sports · Tagged with , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment