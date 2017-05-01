Four UMass football players to get shot at NFL roster

Posted by Andrew Cyr on May 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Although no one’s name was called Thursday, Friday or Saturday, four former Massachusetts football players will have an opportunity to crack an NFL roster.

Wide receiver Jalen Williams (New York Giants) and fullback and linebacker John Robinson-Woodgett (New Orleans Saints) were signed as undrafted free agents, while safety Khary Bailey-Smith (San Fransico 49ers) and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (Oakland Raiders) accepted tryout invitations for rookie minicamp.

Williams finished third on the team in receptions (27), receiving yards (520) and touchdowns (six) after he joined the Minutemen in 2014 as a junior college transfer from Dean College. He redshirted the 2015 season after finishing his first year with the program with 20 receptions, 307 yards and four touchdowns.

Robinson-Woodgett, a Springfield native, began his career as a linebacker before making the full-time switch to fullback prior to the 2016 season. Used primarily in short-yardage situations, he ran for one touchdown in UMass’ season finale against Hawai’i.

Bailey-Smith finished third on the Minutemen in total tackles (69), and Wilkinson appeared in nine games as UMass’ left tackle after playing on right tackle for the first three years of his career.

Andrew Cyr can be reached at arcyr@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @Andrew_Cyr.