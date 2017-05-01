Young and old protest for future generations at 2017 climate march

Posted by on May 1, 2017 · 2 Comments 

Young and old march for future generations

Jackson Cote can be reached at jacksonkcote@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @jackson_k_cote.

Filed under Archives, Env. & Tech., Environment, Headlines, News, Science & Technology, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , ,

Comments
2 Responses to “Young and old protest for future generations at 2017 climate march”
  1. David Hunt 1990 says:
    May 1, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Cultists swarm the streets…

    How To Tell Who’s Lying To You: Climate Science Edition
    http://manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2016/12/22/how-to-tell-whos-lying-to-you-climate-science-edition

    SCIENTISTS do NOT:
    * Hide their data
    * Hide their analysis methods
    * Silence critics
    * Refuse alternative explanations

    Warmists do all these.

  2. David Hunt 1990 says:
    May 1, 2017 at 9:20 am

Leave A Comment