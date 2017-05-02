Laura Marling to grace Northampton’s Academy of Music Theatre

Laura Marling’s music has been described as beautiful, caring and angsty poetry.

She is coming to Northampton next Sunday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. She’ll be playing at the Academy of Music Theatre on Main Street. The semester will have ended by then, but if you wanted something to keep you in the Pioneer Valley for just a little bit longer, this is the reason.

Marling is a folk singer from England; she plays guitar effortlessly and writes incredibly beautiful songs. I have been humming Marling to myself since I was 14, and I still genuinely find myself singing those same songs, quietly, under my breath.

At that time, in England, about eight years ago, musicians like her were my focus. That kind of sound was the thing for many people. It was about Florence + The Machine when she was just releasing EP’s, before she became overproduced and released that god-awful first album. It was about Bombay Bicycle Club, it was about lyricism and good guitar.

I was old enough to go shows, but still too young to go to clubs. I cared about the music that was playing there. I didn’t want any kind of inebriation to move the night along and make all those regrettable moves.

I went to the gigs and stood or sat and just listened, quietly. That was enough. Nowadays I’ll be walking around, listening to Marling, and feel that exact same way, completely content in my listening and a little nostalgic about forgone youth.

So that was then. Fast-forward seven years and I found myself with the opportunity to see Marling play live. I’d helped with the cooking at an amazing festival in London called Meltdown London. The name totally belies the nature of the event; it is comprised of brilliant artists, talented musicians, great chefs and performers. It goes on for about a month or so in beautiful venue space called Southbank Centre.

I’d worked at the festival for a couple of weeks and managed to get some free tickets for some of the shows, and Marling was on the bill. I only got the tickets the night of the performance, I hadn’t had time to plan ahead and was scrambling around trying to find someone to go with me.

I called and I called, but nobody seemed to be around. As I was calling friends, I knew my then ex-girlfriend lived about 20 minutes up the road from the venue. Throwing all caution thrown to the wind, I called her, and she accepted the invitation.

So we sat there, with my ex-girlfriend, listening to Marling give this incredible performance, pouring her soul out while looking palatial in a brilliant white dress, a wreath of flowers adorning her head.

Then she played this song, “Daisy.” It’s from her second most recent album, “Short Movie.”

I played that song almost every day this past semester after that. It became the soundtrack straight away; an anthem.

Anyway, the redhead and I sorted it out and got back together. Am I saying that Marling’s music heals all wounds and resurrects relationships? I couldn’t possibly comment, but if you’re curious, go see her at The Academy of Music on Main Street.

Reserved seating is $25.

