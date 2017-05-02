SLIDESHOW: Semester in Review Spring 2017

A collection of photographs highlighting events of this semester, from sports to protests to campus events.
Photos by Sam Anderson, Jackson Cote, Judith Gibson-Okunieff, Aakanksha Gupta, Tess Halpern, Hayley Johnson, Benno Kraehe, Jong Man Kim, Katherine Mayo, Mayank Mishra, Caroline O’Connor, Jessica Picard and Robert Rigo.
"The Massachusetts Daily Collegian is the independent student-operated newspaper at the University of Massachusetts Amherst that has been serving the UMass community since 1890. It is published daily Monday through Thursday during the calendar semester. The Collegian has the most comprehensive print and online coverage of UMass news and campus related events.