Zach Coleman to join former coach Derek Kellogg at LIU Brooklyn

Posted by Kyle DaLuz on May 5, 2017

We now know the first Massachusetts men’s basketball transfer that will team up with former head coach Derek Kellogg.

Zach Coleman, who announced he would be leaving UMass back in March, announced Friday morning that he would be joining Kellogg at his new school at LIU Brooklyn, tweeting “Today I would like to announce that I will be following coach Kellogg and joining him at LIU Brooklyn for my 5th year!”

Today I would like to announce that I will be following coach Kellogg and joining him at LIU Brooklyn for my 5th year! 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/2tsU2NKumv — Zach Coleman (@zcole_14) May 5, 2017

Coleman has completed his degree and will be able to transfer without having to sit out a season. He is immediately eligible.

Coleman battled through knee and other injuries that hobbled his career with the Minutemen. He logged just 98 minutes over 13 games last season.

Tyrn Flowers reportedly to transfer

Forward Ty Flowers is reportedly leaving the UMass men’s basketball program, per a report from Verbal Commits.

Flowers averaged 13.4 minutes per game last season in 33 games with five starts. He averaged 4.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game off the bench for the Minutemen.

Flowers is the sixth UMass player to transfer after Kellogg’s departure. Seth Berger, Zach Lewis, DeJon Jarreau, Brison Gresham and Coleman will also be playing their basketball away from Amherst next season. Donte Clark, who declared for the NBA Draft without an agent, is undecided if he will return to UMass.

