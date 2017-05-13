Scrolling Headlines:

UMass softball advances to A-10 Championship game -

May 13, 2017

UMass basketball adds Rutgers transfer Jonathan Laurent -

May 13, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse gets revenge on Colorado, beat Buffs 13-7 in NCAA Tournament First Round -

May 13, 2017

Meg Colleran dominates as UMass softball tops Saint Joseph’s, advances in A-10 tournament -

May 12, 2017

Rain keeps UMass softball from opening tournament play; Minutewomen earn A-10 honors -

May 11, 2017

Former UMass football wide receiver Tajae Sharpe accused of assault in lawsuit -

May 10, 2017

Justice Gorsuch can save the UMass GEO -

May 10, 2017

Minutemen third, Minutewomen finish fifth in Atlantic 10 Championships for UMass track and field -

May 8, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse wins A-10 title for ninth straight season -

May 8, 2017

Dayton takes two from UMass softball in weekend series -

May 8, 2017

Towson stonewalls UMass men’s lacrosse in CAA Championship; Minutemen season ends after 9-4 loss -

May 6, 2017

Zach Coleman to join former coach Derek Kellogg at LIU Brooklyn -

May 5, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse advances to CAA finals courtesy of Dan Muller’s heroics -

May 4, 2017

On campus: The liberal assault on free speech -

May 4, 2017

One final goodbye -

May 2, 2017

Native American students at UMass see decline in Indigenous attendance rates -

May 2, 2017

Amherst Fire Department faces extreme understaffing -

May 2, 2017

What it’s like to be an Aggie -

May 2, 2017

Two UMass students dedicate themselves to service upon graduation -

May 2, 2017

Students at UMass seek recognition of an Indigenous People’s Day -

May 2, 2017

UMass basketball adds Rutgers transfer Jonathan Laurent

Posted by on May 13, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

The Massachusetts men’s basketball team continues to reconfigure its roster after the firing of head coach Derek Kellogg.

Rutgers sophomore Jonathan Laurent, a 6-foot-6 forward who averaged 3.0 points per game last season, will transfer to UMass and join new coach Matt McCall, according to multiple reports and an announcement on Laurent’s Twitter page. Laurent will be forced to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer rules, but will be eligible to play for two more seasons following 2017-18.

Laurent averaged 8.1 points per game as a freshman with the Scarlet Knights, but saw less playing time in his second season under first-year coach Pikiell, going from 24.43 to 13.3 minutes per game. He made 11 starts last season.

The Orlando native joins Fairfield’s Curtis Cobb as transfers who will be forced to sit out next season. Maryland’s Jaylen Brantley is the third offseason transfer and is immediately eligible.

Five Minutemen have left the program this offseason, including freshman four-star recruits DeJon Jarreau and Brison Gresham, and it remains unclear whether Donte Clark will return to the team next season.

Kyle DaLuz can be reached at kdaluz@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @Kyle_DaLuz.

Filed under Archives, Scrolling Headlines, Sports · Tagged with , , , ,

Leave A Comment