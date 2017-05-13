UMass women’s lacrosse gets revenge on Colorado, beat Buffs 13-7 in NCAA Tournament First Round

Posted by Ryan Ames on May 13, 2017

Big time players step up in big time games and that’s exactly what happened for the Massachusetts women’s lacrosse team Friday night.

Juniors Holly Turner and Hannah Burnett powered UMass’ (17-3, 9-0 Atlantic-10) offense, scoring four goals apiece, to lead the Minutewomen to a 13-7 win over No. 10 Colorado in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. Senior Hannah Murphy and redshirt sophomore Kiley Anderson added a pair of goals.

Turner and Burnett are the top two point producers for UMass, which also tied a program record winning its 16th consecutive game, with 86 and 75 points respectively.

“We spent the first half on defense and the second half on offense,” Minutewomen head coach Angela McMahon said to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. “Everybody stepped up. It took us a little too long to find our offensive rhythm in the first half, but once we found it in the second, we’re the type of team that can go on a run, which we did.”

UMass trailed the Buffs (16-4) 3-1 just over 11 minutes into the contest but goals from Turner, Burnett, Murphy and Anderson knotted the game at six going into halftime.

The Minutewomen continued the trend of being a second half team as they outscored the Buffs 7-2 in the final 30 minutes. Turner, Burnett, Murphy and Anderson also scored the goals in the second half to give UMass its 13 goal total. Senior Callie Santos had a goal and two helpers in the victory as well.

Freshman goalkeeper Lauren Hiller had her finest outing of the year making a season-high 16 saves, while standing tall all game with CU pouring on 23 shots on goal. The Minutewomen registered 20 shots on goal.

“Our defense did a good job of forcing some of their players into taking some lower angle shots that allowed Lauren to see the ball and track it,” McMahon told the Gazette. “Any time you make stops like that, we’re pushing transition hard which gives you instant opportunities.”

UMass had 15 draw controls while the Buffs only managed seven. Murphy had 12 of the Minutewomen’s 15 draws on the night.

This victory avenges a previous loss for UMass who dropped its last matchup against CU 11-7 Feb. 17 in Deland, Florida.

The Minutewomen now advance to the NCAA Tournament Second Round where it drew Navy. They will square off Sunday at 1 p.m. with the winner advancing to the Elite Eight.

Should UMass win, it would be the second time in as many years the Minutewomen would be one of the final eight teams remaining in the national tournament.

Ryan Ames