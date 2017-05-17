UMass basketball’s Donte Clark transferring to Coastal Carolina

Posted by Kyle DaLuz on May 17, 2017

Donte Clark is transferring from the Massachusetts men’s basketball program.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported that Clark will be transferring to Coastal Carolina as a graduate transfer, which makes Clark immediately eligible to play next season.

Clark previously declared for the NBA Draft without an agent back on April 6, but did not rule out returning to the Minutemen next season. Players who declare for the draft without an agent have the option of removing themselves from the draft and return to their collegiate programs for a fifth year or transfer.

Clark is the seventh UMass player to transfer since the firing of head coach Derek Kellogg after the Minutemen finished 14-18 and failed to advance past the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament. He averaged 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season in 28.7 minutes per game.

The Chanticleers finished the 2016-17 season 20-19 and in sixth place in the Sun Belt Conference.