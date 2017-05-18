Scrolling Headlines:

UMass basketball lands transfer Kieran Hayward from LSU -

May 18, 2017

UMass basketball’s Donte Clark transferring to Coastal Carolina -

May 17, 2017

Report: Keon Clergeot transfers to UMass basketball program -

May 15, 2017

Despite title-game loss, Meg Colleran’s brilliance in circle was an incredible feat -

May 14, 2017

UMass softball loses in heartbreaker in A-10 title game -

May 14, 2017

Navy sinks UMass women’s lacrosse 23-11 in NCAA tournament second round, ending Minutewomen’s season -

May 14, 2017

UMass softball advances to A-10 Championship game -

May 13, 2017

UMass basketball adds Rutgers transfer Jonathan Laurent -

May 13, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse gets revenge on Colorado, beat Buffs 13-7 in NCAA Tournament First Round -

May 13, 2017

Meg Colleran dominates as UMass softball tops Saint Joseph’s, advances in A-10 tournament -

May 12, 2017

Rain keeps UMass softball from opening tournament play; Minutewomen earn A-10 honors -

May 11, 2017

Former UMass football wide receiver Tajae Sharpe accused of assault in lawsuit -

May 10, 2017

Justice Gorsuch can save the UMass GEO -

May 10, 2017

Minutemen third, Minutewomen finish fifth in Atlantic 10 Championships for UMass track and field -

May 8, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse wins A-10 title for ninth straight season -

May 8, 2017

Dayton takes two from UMass softball in weekend series -

May 8, 2017

Towson stonewalls UMass men’s lacrosse in CAA Championship; Minutemen season ends after 9-4 loss -

May 6, 2017

Zach Coleman to join former coach Derek Kellogg at LIU Brooklyn -

May 5, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse advances to CAA finals courtesy of Dan Muller’s heroics -

May 4, 2017

On campus: The liberal assault on free speech -

May 4, 2017

UMass basketball lands transfer Kieran Hayward from LSU

Posted by on May 18, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

Katherine Mayo/ Daily Collegian)

Just a day after Donte Clark announced that he would be transferring to Coastal Carolina, the Massachusetts basketball team added Kieran Hayward, a transfer from Louisiana State, to its roster.

Hayward, who is from Australia, tweeted out early Thursday morning that he decided to make the move up north to Amherst. The 6-foot-4 guard spent only his freshman year with the Tigers (10-21), averaging 1.2 points in 26 games.

 

Hayward joins Keon Clergeot, Jonathan Laurent, Jaylen Brantley and Curtis Cobb as the latest player to transfer to UMass in the Matt McCall era.

Due to NCAA transfer rules, Hayward will have to sit out the 2017-18 season but still has three years of eligibility remaining.

Philip Sanzo can be reached at psanzo@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @Philip_Sanzo.

Filed under Archives, Men's Basketball, Scrolling Headlines, Sports · Tagged with , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment