UMass basketball lands transfer Kieran Hayward from LSU

Posted by Philip Sanzo on May 18, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Just a day after Donte Clark announced that he would be transferring to Coastal Carolina, the Massachusetts basketball team added Kieran Hayward, a transfer from Louisiana State, to its roster.

Hayward, who is from Australia, tweeted out early Thursday morning that he decided to make the move up north to Amherst. The 6-foot-4 guard spent only his freshman year with the Tigers (10-21), averaging 1.2 points in 26 games.

Ready for the next chapter!! Committed to UMass Basketball!! Time to work!! 🎈🇦🇺💯 Instagram@kieranhayward0 pic.twitter.com/yK15n5DpnX — Kieran Hayward (@KieranHayward0) May 18, 2017

Hayward joins Keon Clergeot, Jonathan Laurent, Jaylen Brantley and Curtis Cobb as the latest player to transfer to UMass in the Matt McCall era.

Due to NCAA transfer rules, Hayward will have to sit out the 2017-18 season but still has three years of eligibility remaining.

