Scrolling Headlines:

Whose American Dream? -

June 24, 2017

Man who threatened to bomb Coolidge Hall taken into ICE custody -

June 24, 2017

Cale Makar drafted by Colorado Avalanche in first round of 2017 NHL Entry Draft -

June 24, 2017

Conservatives: The Trump experiment is over -

June 17, 2017

UMass basketball lands transfer Kieran Hayward from LSU -

May 18, 2017

UMass basketball’s Donte Clark transferring to Coastal Carolina -

May 17, 2017

Report: Keon Clergeot transfers to UMass basketball program -

May 15, 2017

Despite title-game loss, Meg Colleran’s brilliance in circle was an incredible feat -

May 14, 2017

UMass softball loses in heartbreaker in A-10 title game -

May 14, 2017

Navy sinks UMass women’s lacrosse 23-11 in NCAA tournament second round, ending Minutewomen’s season -

May 14, 2017

UMass softball advances to A-10 Championship game -

May 13, 2017

UMass basketball adds Rutgers transfer Jonathan Laurent -

May 13, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse gets revenge on Colorado, beat Buffs 13-7 in NCAA Tournament First Round -

May 13, 2017

Meg Colleran dominates as UMass softball tops Saint Joseph’s, advances in A-10 tournament -

May 12, 2017

Rain keeps UMass softball from opening tournament play; Minutewomen earn A-10 honors -

May 11, 2017

Former UMass football wide receiver Tajae Sharpe accused of assault in lawsuit -

May 10, 2017

Justice Gorsuch can save the UMass GEO -

May 10, 2017

Minutemen third, Minutewomen finish fifth in Atlantic 10 Championships for UMass track and field -

May 8, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse wins A-10 title for ninth straight season -

May 8, 2017

Dayton takes two from UMass softball in weekend series -

May 8, 2017

Cale Makar drafted by Colorado Avalanche in first round of 2017 NHL Entry Draft

Posted by on June 24, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

    (Collegian File Photo)

​Incoming Massachusetts hockey defenseman Cale Makar didn’t have to wait long to here his name called in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

​Makar was drafted fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche, making him the highest drafted member of the UMass hockey team in club history.

​Hailing from Calgary, Alberta, Makar’s stock rose from scouts calling him a fringe NHL player just a few months ago, to now drawing comparisons to Ottawa Senators star defenseman Erik Karlsson.

As a member of the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League this past season, Makar put up strong numbers compiling 75 points (24 goals, 51 assists), which catapulted him to the Canadian Junior Hockey Defenseman of the Year Award.

The 5-foot-11 inch, 187 pound rearguard joins an Avalanche squad that could use help on the blueline. Colorado posted the worst record of any team in the NHL with a 22-56-4 line in 2016-2017, and had a league worst -112 goal differential.

​Makar was the second defenseman taken in the draft behind Finnish prospect Miro Heiskanen, who was selected one pick ahead of him at third overall by the Dallas Stars.

Originally committed in 2015 when John Michelletto was head coach, Makar still plans on attending UMass for his freshman campaign.

The Minutemen boast a few more prospects that could here their names called this weekend including defenseman Mario Ferraro, goalie Matt Murray, center Philip Lagunov, and defenseman Jayson Dobay.

​UMass opens its season September 30 with an exhibition game against Queens University.

Ryan Ames can be reached at rames@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @_RyanAmes. 

Filed under Archives, Headlines, Hockey, Scrolling Headlines, Sports, UMass hockey · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment