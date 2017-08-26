Scrolling Headlines:

Strong defense leads UMass field hockey to a 2-1 victory over Vermont -

August 28, 2017

UMass men’s soccer shutout Sacred Heart 3-0 behind pair of goals from Alex DeSantis -

August 28, 2017

UMass men’s soccer starts strong, wins opener against St. Francis -

August 27, 2017

UMass women’s soccer falls 2-0 to Stony Brook despite strong second half -

August 27, 2017

Scoring blitz propels UMass field hockey to season-opening win -

August 27, 2017

Heartbreak again as UMass football falls to Hawaii -

August 26, 2017

UMass football gets solid performances from top players in loss to Hawaii -

August 26, 2017

UMass football readies for season-opener against Hawaii -

August 22, 2017

UMass women’s soccer falls to Central Connecticut 3-0 in home opener -

August 19, 2017

Preseason serves as opportunity for young UMass men’s soccer players -

August 13, 2017

Amherst Fire Department website adds user friendly components and live audio feed -

August 11, 2017

UMass takes the cake for best campus dining -

August 11, 2017

Two UMass students overcome obstacles to win full-ride scholarships -

August 2, 2017

The guilt of saying ‘guilty’ -

August 2, 2017

UMass tuition set to rise 3-4 percent for 2017-2018 school year -

July 18, 2017

PVTA potential cuts affect UMass and five college students -

July 10, 2017

New director of student broadcast media at UMass this fall -

July 10, 2017

Whose American Dream? -

June 24, 2017

Man who threatened to bomb Coolidge Hall taken into ICE custody -

June 24, 2017

Cale Makar drafted by Colorado Avalanche in first round of 2017 NHL Entry Draft -

June 24, 2017

UMass football gets solid performances from top players in loss to Hawaii

Posted by on August 26, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Jed Zuraw-Friedland/ Daily Collegian)

If the Massachusetts football team is going to have any success this season, its top players are going to have to consistently play well.

In the first game of 2017, UMass’ leaders performed admirably despite losing 38-35 to Hawaii Saturday night at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

Quarterback Andrew Ford was the catalyst for the Minutemen (0-1) on the offensive side, going 21-30 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in front of 12,145 fans.

“We know Hawaii’s a quick strike offense and they have the ability to put up points,” Ford said. “We just needed to score one more time tonight.”

Ford had a rough first drive when his first pass attempt of the contest was intercepted by Solomon Matautia. However, after being briefly replaced by fellow quarterback Ross Comis in the second quarter, Ford returned to action and was smooth from then on out.

“That was the plan and Ross got in there and did good job,” UMass coach Mark Whipple said about Ford getting the majority of time under-center. “We got backed up and shot ourselves in the foot with some offensive mistakes which was very disappointing.”

Redshirt senior tight end Adam Breneman was the top target for Ford, catching nine passes for 179 yards, in the season-opening defeat to the Rainbow Warriors (1-0).

“We’ve been in a lot of close games like that, and we just got to find a way to put the nail on the head at the end of the game,” Breneman said. “We’ll be back here tomorrow getting ready for Coastal Carolina.”

Teammates at Cedar Cliff High School in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, Ford and Breneman have a long-lasting relationship on the gridiron that should continue to blossom this season for the Minutemen.

Junior wide receiver Andy Isabella also saw a bulk of the load on the receiving end for UMass, catching five passes for 40 yards and one touchdown. Isabella also contributed with a six-yard rushing touchdown.

Isabella was second on the Minutemen receiving leaders list last season with 801 yards, just seven yards shy of Breneman.

UMass’ running game did its job Saturday, compiling 115 yards on the ground, with junior Marquis Young racking up 85 yards and two rushing touchdowns, on 20 carries.

The running game was an issue for the Minutemen last season as they ranked fifth-worst in average running yards in the FBS with 99.5 last year.

On the defensive side, UMass struggled, allowing 503 total yards on 53 plays from Hawaii. The Minutemen did register one interception and three sacks, on Hawaii quarterback Dru Brown.

Redshirt junior linebacker Bryton Barr had the only complete sack of the evening for the Minutemen.

A loss to begin the season, especially a last-minute defeat, is never an ideal start to the year, yet Ford still believes in his team all the way.

“I have 100 percent faith in every single guy in that locker room,” Ford said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get it done tonight. But that doesn’t change how I think about anybody in that room, and that isn’t going to change how we attack next week at all.”

“Well its better than Colorado (two years ago) but I know we’re going to be fine,” Whipple said. “Like I said the kids fought and we believed.”

Ryan Ames can be reached at rames@umass.edu or on Twitter @_RyanAmes.

Filed under Archives, Fall Sports, Football, Scrolling Headlines, Sports · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment