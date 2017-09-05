Hatfield man’s body recovered in Connecticut River

Posted by Jackson Cote on September 5, 2017

The investigation into the Hatfield man whose body was recovered from the Connecticut River is still ongoing, according to the Hatfield Police and Massachusetts State Police.

The body of an adult male was recovered by the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team in the Connecticut River off Bridge Lane in Hatfield on Aug. 30, according to a statement released by Mary Carey, the communications director for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, on Aug. 31. This man was later identified as Mark Gilman, 34, of Hatfield.

The car Gilman was in entered the Connecticut River at a high rate of speed before 7 p.m., Carey also stated.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction investigates a variety of physical factors of the incident, including the condition of the car involved, whether or not the car damaged any other structures and whether it left marks on the road or the banks of the river it crashed into, according to David Procopio, spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.

“It’s just an analysis of the physical evidence of the incident,” Procopio said, describing a typical collision reconstruction. “It’s basically trying to reconstruct what happened.”

According to Procopio, the collision reconstruction of the incident is ongoing and usually takes a few weeks.

The Hatfield Police Department stated on Sept. 1 the investigation is still ongoing. The Northwestern District Attorney’s office will announce any updates on the investigation.

Jackson Cote can be reached at jkcote@umass.edu