Scrolling Headlines:

Paul Krugman announced as speaker for 2017 UMass Gamble Memorial Lecture -

September 11, 2017

UMass nursing juniors take oath in Nightingale Ceremony -

September 11, 2017

Protesters use live street theater in Northampton -

September 11, 2017

Penalty kick lifts UMass soccer over Boston University -

September 11, 2017

Marra’s first collegiate goal lifts UMass women’s soccer over Holy Cross -

September 11, 2017

UMass field hockey beats BU, stays perfect at home -

September 11, 2017

Stingy UMass defense earns shutout, keys victory over BU -

September 11, 2017

Counterpoint: Keep political correctness away from the Amherst name -

September 11, 2017

In progressive Pennsylvania, history is holding women back -

September 11, 2017

Point: If memorials to the Confederacy should be torn down, so should the Amherst name -

September 11, 2017

UMass College of Nursing offers new course on human trafficking -

September 11, 2017

Offensive line struggles doom UMass football -

September 9, 2017

UMass football can’t come through offensively in 17-7 loss to Old Dominion -

September 9, 2017

Lucy Cooper and freshman class leads the way early for UMass field hockey -

September 8, 2017

The Sports Editors: S1 E1 – Welcome to the Podcast -

September 8, 2017

UMass Journalism hosts panel on crossing the divide -

September 7, 2017

2017 Football Special Issue -

September 7, 2017

UMass researchers make strides in cancer and chronic infection research -

September 7, 2017

Former UMadata:text/mce-internal,content,%3Cimg%20class%3D%22size-full%20wp-image-125906%22%20src%3D%22http%3A//dailycollegian.com/media/2016/10/police-station-e1477869364154.jpg%22%20alt%3D%22%22%20width%3D%22480%22%20height%3D%22270%22%20/%3Ess student returns to Amherst as police officer -

September 7, 2017

Historical horse barn relocated to Agricultural Learning Center -

September 7, 2017

SLIDESHOW: Welcome Week 2017

Posted by on September 11, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

Photos from events held by UMass to welcome students back for the the new school year.
Photos by Erica Lowenkron, Kate Mitchell and Jessica Picard.

Filed under News Slideshows, Web-Exclusive · Tagged with , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment