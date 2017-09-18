Scrolling Headlines:

Peacemaker Najeeba Syeed discusses interfaith cooperation in a time of Islamaphobia -

September 18, 2017

UMass hosts lecture on the meaning of the word ‘genocide’ -

September 18, 2017

Thirty-three arrested, 18 hospitalized during first weekend of semester -

September 18, 2017

UMass women’s soccer stuns Yale on Marra’s late winner -

September 18, 2017

UMass men’s soccer slips past Colgate 1-0 -

September 18, 2017

UMass field hockey wins weekend set over Davidson, UML -

September 18, 2017

Strong second half leads Massachusetts men’s soccer over Colgate -

September 18, 2017

Being promiscuous helps me cope and there’s nothing wrong with that -

September 18, 2017

Eduroam endangering our education -

September 18, 2017

Changing attitudes spell success for soccer in America -

September 18, 2017

Mount Kimbie gives a thoroughly unique album-house techno with garage rock -

September 18, 2017

Brockhampton brings a dynamic energy on their first headlining tour -

September 18, 2017

UMass football unable to make the big plays, falls to Temple 29-21 -

September 16, 2017

Schreiner’s three missed field goals all critical in UMass football’s 29-21 loss at Temple -

September 16, 2017

Sports Editors S1 E2: Touri is a BIG fan of Shohei Otani -

September 15, 2017

UMass Women’s Soccer falls to Brown 2-0 -

September 14, 2017

Hearing held on state bill to indemnify UMass PD officers -

September 14, 2017

Northampton City Meeting Discusses Downtown Surveillance Cameras -

September 14, 2017

UMass Democrats hold their first meeting of the year -

September 14, 2017

Students and Faculty respond to DACA announcement -

September 14, 2017

Thirty-three arrested, 18 hospitalized during first weekend of semester

Posted by on September 18, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Jessica Piccard / Daily Collegian)

For many University of Massachusetts students, the semester is off to a raucous start, with 33 arrests made during the first weekend back at school following widespread partying across town.

The majority of arrests were for noise complaints, traffic stops and liquor-related offenses, and responses were carried out by the Amherst Police Department. Multiple summons were also issued by the UMass Police department for accidental property damage, as stated in the weekend’s UMPD Crime Log.

According to figures obtained from MassLive, the majority of those arrested are registered as UMass students, including 13 of the 17 arrested for alcohol offences, and 12 of the 15 arrested for noise misdemeanors.

A total of 219 complaint calls were made to Amherst Police by local residents.

Two large parties on South Whitney and Pelham Road were a focus of police attention, with numerous people taken into custody at each scene. A police report for the response to Pelham Road stated that guests “continued to party despite being advised to end the party and leave,” with many attendees behaving in an “uncooperative” manner.

“Each year, the community liaison from UMass and other University officials work closely with our partners in town including neighbors, landlords and the Amherst Police,” said UMass Executive Director of Strategic Communications Ed Blaguszewski. “[We] respond to concerns and build upon successful best practices to foster responsible and respectful behavior.”

Blaguszewski went on to provide context for the incidents, pointing out that “at UMass, and many other college campuses, the first weeks of the fall semester are a time when we must educate and again make clear to students, especially those new to our community, about expected standards of behavior, the best ways to socialize responsibly, and potential consequences.”  He continued, “That will be the focus of our community relations outreach this week and in ongoing work that continues throughout the year.”

Eighteen people were also taken to hospitals over the weekend with alcohol-related injuries. Fourteen were from the UMass campus, including two people who required medical assistance from the Old Dominion tailgate.

The news of the arrests comes one year after a relatively calm first few weeks at the beginning of the 2016-17 academic year. While up to 16 UMass students were summonsed in one of the first weekends of the semester last year, only three were arrested.

This year’s arrests follow last month’s publication of the 2016-17 Off-Campus Conduct Report, which showed a 39 percent drop in off-campus incidents involving UMass students. The report also disclosed that a total of 17 students were suspended, and a further 23 students were handed a deferred suspension. No students were expelled as a direct result of off-campus behavior.

Glenn Houlihan can be reached at glennhoulihan9@gmail.com.

Filed under Archives, Campus News, Headlines, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment