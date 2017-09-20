Scrolling Headlines:

Domestic violence and experience of Muslim women lecture kicks off seminar series -

September 20, 2017

Students demand bathroom accountability -

September 20, 2017

Small trashcan fire broke out in Kennedy Hall -

September 20, 2017

Immigration policy discussed in public teach-in -

September 20, 2017

Massachusetts men’s soccer ties Central Connecticut State in double overtime -

September 20, 2017

Atlantic 10 Women’s Soccer Notebook: Saint Louis Billikens off to hottest start among A-10 teams -

September 20, 2017

Health care, DACA headline congressional town hall in Northampton -

September 20, 2017

UMass field hockey looks to continue winning streak against St. Francis and Lock Haven -

September 20, 2017

Kuerzi battles through shin splints for UMass field hockey -

September 20, 2017

Palmer, Britt starting to materialize as playmakers on UMass football’s receiving corps -

September 20, 2017

Bring the Constitution back to campus -

September 20, 2017

Why All College Students Should Still Handwrite Their Notes -

September 20, 2017

Loads of Frustration -

September 20, 2017

Fitbits, Apple watches and other devices all have the same objective -

September 20, 2017

How the runway influences the real world -

September 20, 2017

Palestinian women talk about their lives as refugees -

September 20, 2017

Accidental death occurs near campus -

September 19, 2017

Political discourse heats up at Amherst College -

September 19, 2017

Author Thomas Suarez leads talk on Israel-Palestine conflict -

September 19, 2017

Q&A with DKMS ambassador -

September 19, 2017

Health care, DACA headline congressional town hall in Northampton

Posted by on September 20, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Daily Collegian Archive)

Health care, DACA and progressive Democrats’ strategy for the 2018 election highlighted a town hall meeting with Congressmen Jim McGovern (MA-02) and Mark Pocan (WI-02) in Northampton Tuesday night.

Several hundred residents from throughout Central and Western Massachusetts filled the main chamber of the First Churches of Northampton, both to listen and participate in the discussion sponsored by the Progressive Democrats of America for almost two hours.

Pocan, a congressman from Madison, WI, said he came at the request of McGovern. The two hope to set a new trend of representatives learning from American experiences outside of their own districts. Both are members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, with Pocan being the co-chair.

“I’ve got to admit, I’m from Wisconsin, and I want to explain a few things,” started Pocan with a slight chuckle, in reference to Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, both prominent Republicans hailing from his state.

The night then jumped into discussion of the efforts of progressive and Democrat representatives to resist the efforts of congressional republicans and President Donald Trump on key issues such as health care, DACA and tax cuts.

“It is a real difficult time,” McGovern said in his opening remarks. “We have a president who is so divisive, so polarizing, who is so nasty, that it’s hard to believe that this is happening.”

Both McGovern and Pocan spoke to the issues they struggle to come to terms with nine months into the Trump presidency.

“You get the 140-character Tweet, then we do,” said Pocan.

The majority of the evening was spent with members of the audience asking the congressmen questions about policy and strategy. Though, some took the chance to thank their representatives for their positions on matters such as refugee and human rights in Latin America, Tibet and Palestine.

Coincidentally, a discussion on Palestinian refugees was being held in the church’s basement simultaneously.

Though the majority of the crowd members who spoke voiced similar views to the congressmen, some did question the feasibility of some progressive policies.

In light of an increased call by progressives for government programs in health care and other social programs, one audience member asked if the extra government spending would place an undue burden on the country’s youth, seeing as the United States national debt just surpassed $20 trillion for the first time.

In response, McGovern said that investing in programs such as health care and education now will pay dividends in terms of defraying future spending needs.

“There is an investment, but in the long term there are [benefits],” McGovern said. He cited the post-World War II GI Bill as an example of national investment later contributing to economic and societal growth.

One Northampton resident voiced his concern of the implications of a potential full repeal of DACA. Another asked what Democrats are doing to resist the latest Republican health care bill, while others voiced their concern of the electability of Democrats following widespread defeat in the 2016 elections.

One by one, the congressmen addressed the crowd, with smatterings of applause at the mention of opposing a border wall, improving access to health and education. The loudest applause of the night came following McGovern’s announcement of “I hope to hell that sooner or later we get rid of the Electoral College.”

“I think Congressman McGovern is very well supported by his constituents,” Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz said, who provided introductions for the evening, following the event. “I think it was a great conversation…[especially] to have the chair of the progressive caucus.”

Reverend Todd Weir, the pastor for First Churches, said he was happy to be able to host the town hall, one of several the church has hosted recently.

“Northampton is a very political town. People are very engaged,” he said, adding that the church has been a site of political assembly since 1660.

“[The town hall] was great, I was happy to be here,” McGovern said following the meeting. In keeping with his mission for representatives to travel outside of their own districts, McGovern plans to attend a similar town hall meeting in Portsmouth, NH, on Friday.

Will Soltero can be reached at wsoltero@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @WillSoltero.

Filed under Archives, Local News, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment