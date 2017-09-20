Scrolling Headlines:

Domestic violence and experience of Muslim women lecture kicks off seminar series -

September 20, 2017

Students demand bathroom accountability -

September 20, 2017

Small trashcan fire broke out in Kennedy Hall -

September 20, 2017

Immigration policy discussed in public teach-in -

September 20, 2017

Massachusetts men’s soccer ties Central Connecticut State in double overtime -

September 20, 2017

Atlantic 10 Women’s Soccer Notebook: Saint Louis Billikens off to hottest start among A-10 teams -

September 20, 2017

Health care, DACA headline congressional town hall in Northampton -

September 20, 2017

UMass field hockey looks to continue winning streak against St. Francis and Lock Haven -

September 20, 2017

Kuerzi battles through shin splints for UMass field hockey -

September 20, 2017

Palmer, Britt starting to materialize as playmakers on UMass football’s receiving corps -

September 20, 2017

Bring the Constitution back to campus -

September 20, 2017

Why All College Students Should Still Handwrite Their Notes -

September 20, 2017

Loads of Frustration -

September 20, 2017

Fitbits, Apple watches and other devices all have the same objective -

September 20, 2017

How the runway influences the real world -

September 20, 2017

Palestinian women talk about their lives as refugees -

September 20, 2017

Accidental death occurs near campus -

September 19, 2017

Political discourse heats up at Amherst College -

September 19, 2017

Author Thomas Suarez leads talk on Israel-Palestine conflict -

September 19, 2017

Q&A with DKMS ambassador -

September 19, 2017

Small trashcan fire broke out in Kennedy Hall

Posted by on September 20, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Daily Collegian Archive)

A small fire broke out on the 16th floor of the University of Massachusetts first-year residential dorm, Kennedy Hall, Tuesday morning, drawing the Amherst Police Department and Amherst Fire Department to campus.

According to UMass spokesperson Edward Blaguszewski, the fire was discovered at 10:05 a.m. inside a trash can by a maintainer, who then pulled the alarm. AFD responded, and the fire was put out with a fire extinguisher. AFD then left the scene within a half hour. There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Kennedy Hall is a 22-floor, high-rise tower. It is one of the eight first-year residence halls in the Southwest Residential Area.

Freshman Bonnie Chen came back to the dorm at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday as the evacuated students were being let back into the building. She was not too surprised to hear about the fire and said it was not a huge deal to have students evacuate since it was later in the morning.

She also heard that the fire happened in the floor’s trash room.

“I honestly thought there would’ve been one sooner. I thought that because everyone was still adjusting, something might happen to set the alarm off,” Chen said.

Caeli Chesin can be reached at mchesin@umass.edu.

Filed under Archives, Campus News, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment