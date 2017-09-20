Scrolling Headlines:

Student death reported to the University Sept. 19

Posted by on September 20, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Judith Gibson-Okunieff/ Daily Collegian)

The University of Massachusetts was informed of the death of Albert Rintrona III on Tuesday evening, according to an email sent out to the campus community by Senior Associate Dean of Students David Vaillancourt.

The email states that the New York native was a doctoral student in communication, with a focus on rhetoric. He had received a Master’s degree from Syracuse University and Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Houston.

The email distributed by Vaillancourt did not include a cause of death.

“It’s always sad when a member of the campus community passes away,” Daniel Fitzgibbons, the associate director of News and Media Relations, said. “The comments that were conveyed by the Dean of Students Office capture the sense of loss for the university and we extend our condolences to his family and friends.”

At this time, not much information about Rintrona is available. However, in June of this year, he co-signed a letter of solidarity, stating that he—and hundreds of other Syracuse University professors, alumni and students—stand in solidarity with Syracuse Professor Dana Cloud, who was being targeted online with threats of physical violence and sexual assault.

This story will be updated as new information is released.

Hayley Johnson can be reached at hkjohnson@umass.edu.

