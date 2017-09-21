A-10 field hockey notebook: VCU, St. Joseph’s, and Lock Haven dominate

Virginia Commonwealth, Saint Joseph’s and Lock Haven all have started the 2017 slate well, each earning six wins.

VCU has kept quiet in scoring until its recent 9-1 victory over LIU Brooklyn, but are a force to be reckoned with. The Rams (6-1) are winners of four straight, after falling 1-0 to Longwood Sept. 1.

Lock Haven has remained consistent through its first eight games, scoring an average of 2.25 goals per game. The Bald Eagles look ahead to a tough schedule with VCU and UMass, two top conference rivals, coming in over the weekend.

Saint Joseph’s has played equally well, moving up the rankings to No. 21 in the Field Hockey Coaches Poll. The Hawks (6-2) are on a roll, and are showing no signs of stopping.

St. Joe’s is looking to extend its three-game win streak Sept. 22 when they face-off against Hofstra.

Richmond and Davidson Off to Rough Start

Davidson and Richmond have struggled out of the gates so far in 2017, still searching for its first wins.

The Spiders have lost seven straight games, with their last loss a 7-0 defeat to No. 5 Virginia. Richmond will need a well-rounded performance offensively and defensively in its next game vs. Saint Louis.

Davidson has suffered two loses over the past week, both shutouts, including one striking 10-0 loss against North Carolina Sept. 19th. The season is still young, but the upcoming schedule for the Wildcats doesn’t feature many breathers, including a match with No. 19 William and Mary and No. 16 Wake Forest over the next month.

Players of the Week

Emily McNamara, a junior from Virginia Commonwealth, earned Player of the Week honors.

With a hat trick and an assist in VCU’s 9-1 win over LIU Brooklyn, the forward currently leads the A-10 in goals scored with eight.

Quinn Maguire from Saint Joseph’s, took home Rookie of the Week honor.

The freshman forward registered three points in the Hawks’ 2-0 win over Saint Louis Sept. 15, scoring one goal and assisting on two others.

This marks the third-straight week Maguire has taken home the A-10 award.

