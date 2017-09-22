Scrolling Headlines:

UMPD crime alert informs campus of motor vehicle theft near Rudd Field Sept. 17

Posted by on September 22, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Judith Gibson-Okunieff/ Daily Collegian)

The University of Massachusetts Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle theft that occurred on Sept. 17 near Rudd Field, according to a crime alert from UMPD.

The campus community was informed of the incident on Friday just before noon.

According to the alert, items including a wallet and credit cards were taken from the locked vehicle through the open sunroof. The person of interest used a credit card taken from the vehicle at the Target store in Hadley. The alert contains a photo of the individual taken from Target’s in-store video footage.

“As far as I know it’s an ongoing investigation,” Daniel Fitzgibbons, the associate director of News and Media Relations at UMass, said. “They’re still looking for that guy.”

UMPD encourages anyone with information related to the crime to contact Officer Justin Green of UMPD at (413) 545-2121 or the anonymous tip line at (413) 577-8477.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Hayley Johnson can be reached at hkjohnson@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @hayleyk_johnson.

