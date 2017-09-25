Emmi Beuger’s Day Off S2E1: Journalism with non-journalists
We killed all the journalists here at the Daily Collegian to bring you a very special episode kicking off season two of Emmi Beuger’s Day Off, the podcast with all things op/ed. This week Emmi sat down face to face with Rebecca Duke Wiesenberg to discuss journalism… despite nobody in the room being a journalist. Jake Calkins, the new producer, attempts to fill the shoes of Nick Souza without ruining the fun with his overly dry and sporadic commentary.
Topics:
- Journalism from outside the bubble
- International experiences
- The state of opinion at UMass
- Translations at the Daily Collegian
…and more!