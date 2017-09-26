Emmy’s 2017 Red Carpet fashion recap: who, what, WEAR

On Sept. 17, Hollywood stars put their best designer-clad foot forward for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. Thanks to months of preparation, teams of stylists and incredible designers, celebs served some serious style. Straight from the red carpet, here is a recap of the best dressed celebs.

One look that was particularly memorable was Tessa Thompson’s high-neck, pleated, rainbow metallic Rosie Assoulin dress. It left its mark as one of the boldest looks on the red carpet.

While Thompson went for a colorful look, Emmy winner Alexis Bledel chose a black Giorgio Armani Privé with blue and purple accenting. The look was simple but tasteful, and completely appropriate for her graceful win.

Of all the amazing looks of the evening, Claire Foy’s black Oscar De La Renta jumpsuit was a standout look. She looked as regal as her character Queen Elizabeth II from “The Crown,” with a refreshingly modern twist. The jumpsuit was incredibly chic and sophisticated, setting the style-bar high for all to follow.

Celeb stylist favorite, Zac Posen, had several standout looks on the red carpet this year. In past years, Posen has served countless iconic looks and there are rarely any high profile events lacking the Posen stamp of bravura.

From Susan Sarandon to Vanessa Bayer, Posen dressed numerous stars for this year’s Emmy Awards. Emmy Rossum was among those lucky enough to snag a Posen design. She wore a black ball gown with intricate beading that sparkled in the light as she moved.

2017 Emmy nominee, Viola Davis, wore a custom Posen design: A bright orange gown that complimented her rich skin tone beautifully. Combined with Harry Winston jewels, Davis was straight stunning.

Of all the stars to wear Zac Posen, Sarah Hyland took the cake. She wore an autumnal gown, with a daring cutout, that eventually proved to be a bit problematic. In the end, paparazzi did what they do best and caught her red handed in the snafu: Her spandex made several appearances peeking over the cutout of the risqué gown.

Highland quickly laughed off the uncomfortable moment like a true champion, and even poked fun at herself on Instagram later that evening. Despite the small complication, her flawless makeup and hair made her one of the best-styled stars.

However, Posen wasn’t the only designer to have a prominent presence on the red carpet. Both Marchesa and Christian Siriano proved to be in high demand. Marchesa provided dresses for Julianne Hough and Vanessa Kirby, and Siriano dressed big name stars like Judith Light, Lauren Adams, Leslie Jones, Padma Lakshmi, Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley.

Of these celebrities, Julianne Hough stood out with both her ensembles, the first being Marchesa and the second a Monique Lhuillier. Hough’s Marchesa was a draped black dress with delicate light pink flowers. It was a dreamy creation accompanied by a skirt that floated around her like flowing tea.

Hough’s second number was a sheath daffodil-inspired dress, straight from a fairytale. The dress was whimsical, with ruffles and floral embellishments. Hough was certainly one of the most stylish stars of the evening.

In a sea of female fashion stars, it can be easy to forget men’s fashion. What’s not so easy to forget is Donald Glover’s deep purple tuxedo – something worthy of its own award. The Gucci tux was a bold choice, accented by a marigold yellow pocket square – a look fit for winning two Emmys in one night. Well done, Glover.

Not one to let the grownups have all the fun, Millie Bobby Brown cemented herself as one to watch. Her white Calvin Klein tea-length ball gown was nothing short of magical. In fact, each of the “Stranger Things” kids were impeccably dressed. I don’t remember being anywhere near that cool when I was 13-years-old.

While the cast of “Stranger Things” didn’t go home with an Emmy, the tweens of the show clearly won in the style department. Noah Schnapp wore a Balmain velvet blazer reminiscent of a stealthy smoking jacket. Stylish and chic, Schnapp was by far the most dapper 12-year-old at the Emmys.

While Schnapp rocked the vintage inspired look, Caleb McLaughlin was fashion forward in his Garçon Couture jacket. The look included varying shades of purple as part of a floral brocade. The satin buttons and loafers completed his ensemble, mixing funky and classic aesthetics.

The Emmys red carpet was a fashion frenzy, instilling copious amounts of style envy. As we continue to process all the different looks, designers and celebs begin to prepare for the next event. After all, there is no rest for the wicked, or for the style stars.

