Scrolling Headlines:

Worcester, Student Union renovations among subjects of first SGA Senate session -

September 26, 2017

Three thefts in Fine Arts Center over past week -

September 26, 2017

Talk on women’s resistance to Brazilian military dictatorship held at the Old Chapel -

September 26, 2017

Engstrom and MacLean lead UMass cross country at Battle in Beantown -

September 26, 2017

The anti-Semitism of the Suarez talk is not the way to discuss the Israeli-/Palestinian conflict -

September 26, 2017

No, fascists are not the same as those who oppose them -

September 26, 2017

Political factions oppose each other like passionate sports fans -

September 26, 2017

STEM Ambassador’s Program to expand impact on and off campus -

September 26, 2017

Buzz starting to build for UMass hockey -

September 26, 2017

UMass Tennis starts season strong at Brown Invitational -

September 26, 2017

Foo Fighters’ ‘Concrete and Gold’ misses the mark -

September 26, 2017

Emmy’s 2017 Red Carpet fashion recap: who, what, WEAR -

September 26, 2017

We all scream for vegan ice cream -

September 26, 2017

UMass women’s soccer takes complete control in 3-1 win vs. Davidson -

September 25, 2017

Shaughnessy Naughton speaks on STEM professionals in politics -

September 25, 2017

ESPN author and journalist talks sports and mental health at UMass -

September 25, 2017

UMass men’s soccer remains unbeaten at home -

September 25, 2017

Minutewomen split Pennsylvania trip -

September 25, 2017

Kozlowski’s minutes limited for second straight game in loss versus Fordham -

September 25, 2017

Late penalty-kick goal not enough vs. Rams -

September 25, 2017

Worcester, Student Union renovations among subjects of first SGA Senate session

Posted by on September 26, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Collegian File Photo)

Ambitious building renovations may be approaching in the near future for the University of Massachusetts.

The first UMass Student Government Association Senate session of the 2017-18 academic year took place Monday evening, and talk of renovations to the aging Worcester Dining Commons and Student Union was the focus of returning members such as Student Trustee Derek Dunlea.

“Worcester was built in…1953, it’s basically a structural disaster that costs the university huge amounts of money every year just maintaining it,” SGA President Anthony Vitale said in an address to the Senate. “So, [the UMass] Auxiliary Services is looking to…either renovate Worcester Dining Commons or rip [it] down and build a new [dining hall].”

While a timetable for construction on either Worcester or the Student Union is not yet in place, the desire for updates to these oft-frequented buildings on campus is there.

“How many of you have been to Worcester?” asked Vitale, prompting most hands in the packed Commonwealth Honors College Events Hall to raise their hand. “Now how bad is it?” Dunlea asked in an immediate follow-up. A chorus of laughter and some understanding nods filled the room for a moment before the two continued their speech.

In his second year working on the project, Vitale said that a lot of progress has been made in the planning of renovations to the Student Union, where  four student businesses, spaces for clubs and some University offices, as well as the SGA offices themselves are located.

“The University is actively interested in pursuing the idea of renovating the building itself,” Vitale said. “We’re actually working along with them to determine a timeline and the funding sources for a newly renovated building.”

According to Vitale, current plans by the University and the SGA seek to renovate the existing structure of the Student Union, which was built in 1956.

“The University hired a design team…we worked with them and we came up with some really great design studies,” Vitale added.

In addition to the updates on the multi-year building projects, the first meeting of the year provided 26 newly-elected senators the chance to witness the legislative process of the governing body in which they now vote.

The meeting saw the class of primarily-freshman senators, whose election results were publicly announced on Sept. 22, officially sworn into office; all were assigned to one of the seven committees in the Senate.

The freshmen senators are the earliest to ever be elected to the SGA, which held elections for this year’s sophomore, junior and senior senators last fall to ease the transition this year.

“[It was] simply to make Senate run faster,” said Ryan Jackson, Chancellor of the Election Commission on the perks of an earlier election.

Jackson also said that while it was difficult to compare the voting rate of 17 percent in elections this fall to past numbers, as the election was the first of its kind. 22 percent of the student body voted in SGA elections last spring, which is the highest rate ever seen at the University.

Now that big-picture goals and introductions are taken care of, SGA meetings will begin to tackle subjects such as a completely revamped Registered Student Organizations registration process, adjustments to campus disciplinary processes and a series of how-to videos for campus technology usage in the coming weeks.

Will Soltero can be reached at wsoltero@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @willsoltero.

Filed under Archives, Campus News, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment