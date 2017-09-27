Scrolling Headlines:

UMass hosts lecture on Nazi Influence and European Espionage in WWII-era Boston -

September 27, 2017

Women take the field of agriculture at UMass -

September 27, 2017

Massachusetts Legislature must pass automatic voter registration -

September 27, 2017

Amherst to raise fines on the already scarce parking -

September 27, 2017

Bumper stickers: a new age of political advertisement -

September 27, 2017

UMass women’s soccer prepares for first road trip, Thursday’s matchup with St. Bonaventure -

September 27, 2017

UMass football’s defense has turned a corner behind Da’Sean Downey’s stellar play -

September 27, 2017

Anastasio missed for UMass women’s soccer practice on Tuesday -

September 27, 2017

Subtle classism in a university environment -

September 27, 2017

How exercise will help you get through your day -

September 27, 2017

A look at ‘The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates’ by Wes Moore -

September 27, 2017

Worcester, Student Union renovations among subjects of first SGA Senate session -

September 26, 2017

Three thefts in Fine Arts Center over past week -

September 26, 2017

Talk on women’s resistance to Brazilian military dictatorship held at the Old Chapel -

September 26, 2017

Engstrom and MacLean lead UMass cross country at Battle in Beantown -

September 26, 2017

The anti-Semitism of the Suarez talk is not the way to discuss the Israeli-/Palestinian conflict -

September 26, 2017

No, fascists are not the same as those who oppose them -

September 26, 2017

Political factions oppose each other like passionate sports fans -

September 26, 2017

STEM Ambassador’s Program to expand impact on and off campus -

September 26, 2017

Buzz starting to build for UMass hockey -

September 26, 2017

Amherst to raise fines on the already scarce parking

Posted by on September 27, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Amelia Shaw / Daily Collegian)

As the Town of Amherst readies to change some of the rules regarding parking in the downtown area, to some community members, it seems that the only real change needed is an increase of parking spots.

On Oct. 2, the town of Amherst will increase the parking ticket rates from $10 to $15 and raise the hourly rate from 50 cents to $1.

The town foresees two potential benefits as a result of this increase: one, the increase in ticket rates will encourage people to pay for the exact time that they want to stay and not take any chances; two, it will help get people in and out of spots faster, clearing up parking for the rest of the town.

“There is an awareness that as hourly rates go up, the penalty for not buying hourly time also needs to go up,” Claire McGinnis, the Amherst town clerk, said. “It needs to still be more expensive to not follow the rules.”

McGinnis’ reasoning is that it would not make sense if the hourly rate price went up without the ticket prices also increasing. According to her, people would not pay for the meter or pay station, because the chance of not paying and then getting a ticket would only be two dollars more than just parking for an entire day.

One problem that has arisen in Amherst due to such limited parking spots in the center of town is the ability for sit-down restaurants to receive big crowds.

“The stigma that’s in Amherst is that there is a shortage of parking,” Rabib Rafiq, the owner of Bistro 63, said. “I’ve lived here for almost seven years and [the parking shortage] been slowly increasing.”

Currently, there are 300 parking spots in Downtown Amherst. Some, like Rafiq, argue that it is not nearly enough to support the amount of business that is in the town.

“People are not willing to drive down the road and park in the Bank of America parking lot and walk up to town, as it is simply too far,” Rafiq said.

According to Rafiq, this is a big concern when trying to fill up the tables at a restaurant and keep the turn-around at a good pace.

This differs from Northampton where there is a large parking garage.

Jennifer LaFountain, an assistant collector in the Amherst treasurer/collectors office responsible for reviewing all town appeals, usually receives 12 appeals per week, most of these tickets coming from meter violations. When asked what she would do if she could change anything related to parking, she said that she would add “more spots in general.”

Jordan Freedman can be reached at jafreedman@umass.edu.

Filed under Archives, Local News, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment