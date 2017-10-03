UMass club hockey triumphs in home opener

Posted by Liz Weeks on October 3, 2017

Despite two late goals from Holy Cross, the Massachusetts club hockey team was able to hold strong defensively in the final minutes, winning 4-3 in its first game on home ice.

Coming into the game, both the Crusaders and the Minutemen had played high-scoring games. UMass (2-0) beat Boston University on Friday 9-3, while Holy Cross (2-2) had scored 13 goals in its three games.

The Crusaders scored just 36 seconds into the first period with a goal from forward Michael Landolphi. The goal was assisted by winger Bryant Lai on a breakaway.

At 7:17 in the first period, Minuteman forward Artie Potter fired a shot on net that was saved, but Cameron Fisher was able to corral the rebound and put it into the net to tie the game at one.

Goals from center Markie Campbell and right-wing Scott Shorrock in the second period put UMass up 3-1 heading into the third period. Campbell’s goal was his third of the season and his sixth point in two games. He currently leads UMass in goals and points.

Forward Tyler Calos added to the Minutemen scoring run with a goal of his own in the third period to extend the lead to 4-1.

The lead wasn’t safe, though. Holy Cross put together a run of its own late in the third, scoring two goals to cut the UMass lead to just one.

At 13:29 of the third period, Holy Cross forward Kevin Morrissey scored on a five-on-three advantage to put the Crusaders within two goal of the Minutemen. Five minutes later, Holy Cross’ defenseman John Reid put one in the back of the net to make the score 4-3.

Despite attempts to pull its goalie, Holy Cross never got a chance to tie the game due to pressure from the UMass attack.

“We mentally let up a little bit,” said Minutemen assistant coach Casey Litwack regarding Holy Cross’ two-goal third period. “We have to give credit to them. They came to play.”

Each period began with fast pressure from the Crusaders, but then UMass was quick to counter with pressure of its own.

Both goalies, Minuteman Connor Walker and Holy Cross’ William Huntress, played a full 60 minutes.

The game was littered with penalties and power playsfor both sides. UMass had 11 infractions while the Crusaders had seven. Due to the constant whistles and game stoppages, neither team was able to build or sustain much momentum throughout the game.

“We got caught in taking bad penalties,” Litwack said. “It interrupted the flow of the game.”

UMass only let up one power play goal. Its defense rose to the occasion, especially on the penalty kill, which allowed the offense to thrive.

The Minutemen return to action Friday as they travel to Connecticut to take on the Huskies.

