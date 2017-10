Emmi Beuger’s Day Off: S2E2 | Bubblers and Pop

Posted by Emilia Beuger on October 4, 2017

Emmi tackles the real issues this week, from bubblers and water fountains to soda and pop. It’s a battle of New York versus Pennsylvania with a small dose of Central Massachusetts in this ten round, twenty minute fight to the death! Tune in or else!

We promise next week will have some serious discussion, stay tuned.