Top 25 Notebook: Washington State spoils USC’s perfect season, remains unbeaten

Posted by Tim Sorota on October 5, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Previously undefeated University of Southern California traveled up to Pullman, Washington, to take on the Washington State Cougars on Sept. 29, who were also unbeaten, but the Trojans came away unsuccessful, falling 30-27.

The Cougars’ defense made life miserable for USC quarterback and potential top-five pick in next spring’s National Football League Draft Sam Darnold, who finished with just 164 yards passing, no touchdown passes and one interception. Washington State QB Luke Falk entered his name into the Heisman Trophy conversation following his 340-yard performance against the Trojans.

After USC tied the game at 27 at 5:01 of the fourth quarter, Falk marched Washingon State down the field, setting up senior Erik Powell to kick a go ahead 32-yard field goal with 1:40 remaining.

On the following drive, Darnold was sacked by WSU’s Jahad Woods and fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Cougar linebacker Nate DeRider to secure a 30-27 win for the Cougars.

Next, Washington State will take their perfect record on the road to Eugene, Oregon, and into the hostile environment of Autzen Stadium to face off against the Oregon Ducks.

Virginia Tech cannot slow down Clemson

Clemson seemed less than intimidated last week in its 31-17 victory over Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA, in what may have been the biggest game for the Hokies in the past 10 seasons.

Night games at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field usually mean a loud crowd, Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” and a VT victory.

Two of those three things happened Saturday.

Kelly Bryant continued his stellar play as quarterback since replacing current Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, leading the Tigers in rushing and passing on Saturday. He went 12-21 through the air for a score and added 94 yards on the ground.

The Tigers’ defense was the difference against Virginia Tech, forcing two interceptions and a fumble.

Clemson will host Wake Forest this Saturday with kickoff set for noon, while Virginia Tech will look to bounce back at 7:15 p.m. against Boston College, under the lights at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill.

Miami beats Duke, FSU wins at Wake Forest, Showdown set

The Miami Hurricanes are 3-0 following a commanding victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who were also undefeated before Friday night’s contest.

Quarterback Malik Rosier was 15-26 for 270 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Hurricanes with wide receiver Ahmmon Richards hauling in three receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, Florida State notched its first win of the season, in a 26-19 win last Saturday vs. Wake Forest following a season-opening loss to Alabama, and an upset road defeat to North Carolina State, losing starting quarterback Deondre Francois in the process.

James Blackman has gone 33-for-59 for two TDs in relief of Francois and is the projected starter for the remainder of the season.

Miami will head up the road to Doak Campbell Stadium, looking to keep its perfect season alive Oct 7.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.

