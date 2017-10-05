Scrolling Headlines:

Humanities majors can succeed, if they abandon their dreams -

October 5, 2017

Panel explores whether America is a fascist state -

October 5, 2017

UMass alum and NSA official speaks on balance between protecting freedom and privacy -

October 5, 2017

UMass cross country teams return to Franklin Park Saturday -

October 5, 2017

UMass women’s soccer returns to Amherst, set to host URI Thursday -

October 5, 2017

Top 25 Notebook: Washington State spoils USC’s perfect season, remains unbeaten -

October 5, 2017

UMass field hockey begins final regular season stretch with games against VCU, Providence -

October 5, 2017

Prayers aren’t enough, so what is? -

October 5, 2017

We can do better than SPIRE -

October 5, 2017

Bias on the best-sellers list -

October 5, 2017

‘Mother!’ is a horrifically beautiful psychological rollercoaster through the mind of Darren Aronofsky -

October 5, 2017

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ is an outrageously fun time for action movie fans -

October 5, 2017

DA Office says noose incident at Amherst College is not a hate crime -

October 4, 2017

UMass Professor Awarded NSF Grant -

October 4, 2017

Native American Students Association discuss cultural appropriation -

October 4, 2017

Protestors show support for Eric Matlock in court -

October 4, 2017

Roster spots still very much up for grabs as UMass hockey heads into first weekend of play against Arizona State -

October 4, 2017

UMass men’s soccer comes from behind to win a thriller against Vermont in last non-conference game of the season -

October 4, 2017

UMass men’s soccer in great position heading into conference play -

October 4, 2017

Do parents spend more on education for their sons or daughters? -

October 4, 2017

Top 25 Notebook: Washington State spoils USC’s perfect season, remains unbeaten

Posted by on October 5, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(mikepmiller/ Flickr)

Previously undefeated University of Southern California traveled up to Pullman, Washington, to take on the Washington State Cougars on Sept. 29, who were also unbeaten, but the Trojans came away unsuccessful, falling 30-27.

The Cougars’ defense made life miserable for USC quarterback and potential top-five pick in next spring’s National Football League Draft Sam Darnold, who finished with just 164 yards passing, no touchdown passes and one interception. Washington State QB Luke Falk entered his name into the Heisman Trophy conversation following his 340-yard performance against the Trojans.

After USC tied the game at 27 at 5:01 of the fourth quarter, Falk marched Washingon State down the field, setting up senior Erik Powell to kick a go ahead 32-yard field goal with 1:40 remaining.

On the following drive, Darnold was sacked by WSU’s Jahad Woods and fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Cougar linebacker Nate DeRider to secure a 30-27 win for the Cougars.

Next, Washington State will take their perfect record on the road to Eugene, Oregon, and into the hostile environment of Autzen Stadium to face off against the Oregon Ducks.

Virginia Tech cannot slow down Clemson

Clemson seemed less than intimidated last week in its 31-17 victory over Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA, in what may have been the biggest game for the Hokies in the past 10 seasons.

Night games at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field usually mean a loud crowd, Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” and a VT victory.

Two of those three things happened Saturday.

Kelly Bryant continued his stellar play as quarterback since replacing current Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, leading the Tigers in rushing and passing on Saturday. He went 12-21 through the air for a score and added 94 yards on the ground.

The Tigers’ defense was the difference against Virginia Tech, forcing two interceptions and a fumble.

Clemson will host Wake Forest this Saturday with kickoff set for noon, while Virginia Tech will look to bounce back at 7:15 p.m. against Boston College, under the lights at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill.

Miami beats Duke, FSU wins at Wake Forest, Showdown set

 The Miami Hurricanes are 3-0 following a commanding victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who were also undefeated before Friday night’s contest.

Quarterback Malik Rosier was 15-26 for 270 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Hurricanes with wide receiver Ahmmon Richards hauling in three receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, Florida State notched its first win of the season, in a 26-19 win last Saturday vs. Wake Forest following a season-opening loss to Alabama, and an upset road defeat to North Carolina State, losing starting quarterback Deondre Francois in the process.

James Blackman has gone 33-for-59 for two TDs in relief of Francois and is the projected starter for the remainder of the season.

Miami will head up the road to Doak Campbell Stadium, looking to keep its perfect season alive Oct 7.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.

Tim Sorota can be reached at tsorota@umass.edu.

Filed under Archives, Club Sports, Scrolling Headlines, Sports · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment