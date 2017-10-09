Scrolling Headlines:

Emmi Beuger’s Day Off: S2E3 | “I can’t find my pocket Constitution!”

Emmi loses her pocket Constitution and in a desperate attempt to right her sinking ship invites Brad Polumbo on the show. Daily Collegian columnist and assistant Op/Ed editor, Brad discusses life at a traditionally left leaning opinion section, free speech, campus policies, and his #BradIsBad. Hang on tight as Emmi peppers Brad with the tough questions, digging in deep to weather the high seas as her ship tosses and turns in the waves. On the final leg of her arduous journey, Emmi discusses Brad’s most recent column, and the importance of hearing those who don’t align with your worldview.

