A playlist to jumpstart your morning

Posted by Chloe Trepanier on October 10, 2017

It’s 7:30 a.m. on a Tuesday, you have an 8:30 class and it feels like there is no possible way that you’re leaving your bed. You tell yourself that if you can just move like a sloth into the shower you might feel better, but it’s little consolation to the part of you that knows your own personal demons well. Instead of hitting snooze 500 more times, try listening to these songs to really get yourself going in the morning – without missing your bus. In no particular order:

“September” – Earth, Wind & Fire

This song is the epitome of celebration that will leave you struggling to stop yourself from jumping up and down while listening. I strongly believe that disco makes everything better.

“Shout (Parts 1 & 2)” – The Isley Brothers

If you’ve ever seen “Animal House,” you will immediately feel the nostalgia of a college toga party while jammin’ to this.

“Mr. Blue Sky” – Electric Light Orchestra

At 6 minutes long, it is the perfect shower song. Because what’s worse than constantly having to reach out and change your shuffle order?

“Unwritten” – Natasha Bedingfield

An oldie but a goodie. It is the best song to listen to if you’ve had a bad day or just need a pick-me-up.

“Daylight” – Matt & Kim

Honestly one of the best songs in existence. Just hearing the title, you think of sunshine, happiness and making the most of your day.

“Come On Eileen” – Dexys Midnight Runners

There’s no way you can’t smile listening to this song. Bonus points if you know someone named Eileen. Just sing it to an Eileen.

“What I Like About You” – Lillix

Everyday should be treated like a movie from 2003. Especially like you’re Lindsey Lohan. The best way to listen to this is by jumping up and down or sidewalk-strutting.

“Get Up Offa That Thing” – James Brown

Again, treat every day like it’s 2003 or you’re at a Red Sox game. You might even feel like getting up offa that thing (aka your bed.)

“I Wanna Get Better” – Bleachers

Last but not least, the chorus is the biggest pick me up. If you’re a fan of the song, the rest of the album is amazing.

Getting up in the morning can be really hard, but with the right songs, you can get moving and set the tone for a positive day.

Chloe Trepanier can be reached at ctrepanier@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @Chloe_Trep.