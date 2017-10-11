UMass notebook: Tre Wood commits to UMass basketball

Posted by Philip Sanzo on October 11, 2017

Matt McCall has yet to coach a single in-game minute for the Massachusetts basketball team, but he already has another recruit committed to UMass.

Tre Wood announced via Twitter Friday that he would be joining McCall and the Minutemen following his graduation from St. John’s College High School in 2018.

The Upper Malboro, Maryland native is a 6-foot, 165 pound point guard who is considered a 3-star recruit by ESPN.

According to ESPN, Wood’s speed allows him to stand out from the crowd.

“Tre has the ball on the proverbial string. His handle is equally adept with the left and the right hand. Getting where he wants to go with the ball is not a major issue for Tre. Simply, he has quickness and speed to burn.”

The Minutemen are still a ways away from the start of the 2017 season. UMass will host UMass Lowell for opening night on Nov. 10.

UMass Hockey heads home after split on the road

The Minutemen and its highly touted freshman class headlined by defensemen Cale Makar and Mario Ferraro began their 2017 season in the desert taking on Arizona State.

In only its second year as a NCAA program, ASU split the two game series with UMass, who is coming off a season in which the Minutemen went 5-29-2. Of those 29 losses were two against ASU in the Mullins Center.

Coach Greg Carvel tried out both of his primary goaltenders over the weekend. Sophomore Ryan Wischow got the call in the first game and gave up five goals en route to a 5-3 Sun Devil victory. In the second game Saturday night, freshman Matt Murray filled the net and held ASU to only two goals. The Minutemen were able to even their record at 1-1 with the 4-2 victory.

UMass will have one more road game against Union on Friday at 7 p.m. but will immediately follow that up with a game against American International, Saturday night.

Four wins in a row and counting

It’s been a year to remember for UMass men’s soccer. Having not lost a game since a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Dartmouth on Sept. 12, the Minutemen have propelled themselves to second in the Atlantic 10 with and 8-2-2 record, 2-0 in the A-10.

The Minutemen’s 5-0 win against Duquesne over the weekend marked their fourth straight win and fifth in six game. Davis Smith recorded two more goals to bring his total up to seven – he leads the Minutemen in that category and trails only Henning Dirks of George Mason who has eight goals.

UMass will travel to St. Joseph’s Wednesday to take on the Hawks (3-6-3, 1-1 A-10). However, the Minutemen’s biggest challenge will come against first place Rhode Island (7-2-2, 3-0 A-10) next Wednesday at home.

Eight wins is the most the Minutemen have had in a season since they won nine back in 2009.

Field Hockey earns a spot in the Top 25

A 10-4 record, 4-1 in the A-10 has earned the Minutewomen the No. 24 spot in the nation according to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

UMass still has No. 9 Northwestern (Oct. 15) and No. 21 Saint Joseph’s (Oct. 20) left on its schedule.

Sarah Hawkshaw leads the team with eight goals, one of which came in Minutewomen’s 1-0 win over Providence last Sunday.

