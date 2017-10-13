Hockey notebook: UMass helps raise over 500,000 gallons of freshwater while in Arizona

Posted by Ryan Ames on October 13, 2017 · Leave a Comment

During a trip to Arizona this past weekend, the Massachusetts hockey team partnered with the Green Youth Sports Alliance (GYSA), the Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF) and Arizona State hockey to restore over 500,000 gallons of freshwater to surrounding ecosystems in need.

Fans could text a short code to Defend The Ice, a GYSA campaign, to make a pledge towards water conservation. Change The Course, a BEF initiative, then matched each pledge with 1,000 gallons of water to the cause.

UMass managed to raise 328,000 gallons worth of water while the Sun Devils generated 178,000 gallons, making up the 506,000 grand total.

“For the last three years the University of Massachusetts has been ranked one of the top 50 most environmentally responsible colleges by The Princeton Review, so we were excited to partner with the Sun Devils, the GYSA and the BEF to help ‘DEFEND THE ICE,'” said UMass Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford in a press release. “I am so proud that our fans and the UMass hockey community were able to come together to make such a significant impact on a crucial issue facing Arizona.”

The fundraiser was spearheaded by former Minutemen hockey defenseman Anthony Raiola, who is also Program Director for the GYSA.

“Born and raised in Minnesota, I grew up playing on frozen lakes and ponds with many of my childhood friends who are now playing in the NHL,” Raiola said. “We often talk about the next generation of youth players that may not get to enjoy the outdoor hockey pickup games we did as climate change is adversely impacting the freezing of the lakes and ponds. This is our time to do something about this reality. So let’s unite to conserve this most valuable resource and restore the freshwater we consume.”

Lundy Commits

John Lundy, a forward from Brooklyn, New York, announced Oct. 11 via Twitter that he has committed to the UMass hockey program.

Proud to announce my commitment to The University of Massachusetts Amherst! Thanks to everyone that helped me along the way. #GoMinutemen — John Lundy (@Jlundy86) October 11, 2017

According to collegehockeyinc.com, Lundy is set to arrive during the 2020-21 season for the Minutemen.

The 16-year old currently stars for the 16U North Jersey Avalanche where he has compiled two points in two games, this season. Lundy totaled 17 points in 11 games for the 16U New York Aviators in 2016-2017.

Lundy joins defenseman Zachary Jones and winger Alex Dipaolo as the current UMass recruits for the 2020-21 recruiting class.

Extra Numbers

The Minuteman powerplay will look to capitalize for the first time all season, after going 0-9 against Arizona State this past weekend, taking 16 shots in those nine opportunities.

John Leonard, Mario Ferraro, Jake McLaughlin and Niko Rufo lead UMass in points with two each, through the first set of games.

Of the seven goals the Minutemen have scored thus far, two have come in the first period, one in the second period, and four have been scored in the third period.

UMass goalies Ryan Wischow and Matt Murray have combined for 47 saves after two contests. The pair have stopped 14 shots in the first and third periods, with the second period proving to be the busiest, as 19 shots were turned aside in the middle frame between the netminders.

Ryan Ames can be reached at rames@umass.edu or on Twitter @_RyanAmes.