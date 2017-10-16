Scrolling Headlines:

Members of the Pioneer Valley’s Native community march in celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day -

October 16, 2017

Club hockey skates to 1-1 tie with UMass Lowell -

October 16, 2017

UMass men’s soccer moves to 8-0-1 at home in win over La Salle -

October 16, 2017

It’s time to break the mold on breaking up -

October 16, 2017

‘MASSEDUCTION’ is St. Vincent at her best -

October 16, 2017

Beck’s ‘Colors’ is fun, well-crafted nightclub simplicity -

October 16, 2017

UMass hockey beats AIC 3-1 to win third straight -

October 15, 2017

Two goals from freshman John Leonard lead UMass hockey to 3-1 victory Saturday -

October 15, 2017

Makeshift back line steps into spotlight as UMass shuts out La Salle -

October 14, 2017

Prof. discusses link between socioeconomic inequality and children’s brain development and the effects on legislation and policy -

October 14, 2017

UMass hockey prevails at Union in 5-4 win -

October 14, 2017

UMass women’s soccer falls 3-1 to George Mason -

October 13, 2017

‘All-Star’ alumni tell students how to make it in journalism -

October 13, 2017

Hockey notebook: UMass helps raise over 500,000 gallons of freshwater while in Arizona -

October 13, 2017

Minutemen play to 2-2 draw against Saint Joseph’s -

October 12, 2017

Talk held on merit and diversity in graduate admissions -

October 12, 2017

Unique McLean will have the opportunity to play a large role for UMass basketball -

October 12, 2017

Prof. discusses how African Gold Coast slaves resisted oppression -

October 12, 2017

UMass hockey looks ahead to the weekend, continuing to build its identity -

October 12, 2017

Northampton mayoral race intensifies -

October 12, 2017

Leave millennials alone about their piercings and tattoos

Posted by on October 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Vincent Chambon/ Flickr)

Over the summer, I interned at Long Beach City Hall. I had to apply for the position and was eventually interviewed. My interview went well: I brought my resume, dressed for the occasion and made sure I appeared qualified. I also had bright blue hair in high school, including when I interviewed for my internship. I have eight piercings in total: five in my left ear, two in my right and one in my left nostril.

Piercings and tattoos, while viewed by many as a staple of modern fashion and self-expression, are still loathed by many parents, with one argument usually finding its way to the forefront: How will anyone ever find a job with that horrible permanent ink or bit of metal on them? In fact, in an opinion piece published by the Guardian, a heartbroken mother complains about her son’s tattoo, which she has never seen and refuses to look at. She raises the question: What if this tattooed young man becomes a lawyer? The answer is very simple: He’ll be a lawyer with a tattoo.

Some people have an easier time defying their parents than others. My roommate, who was already eighteen when she arrived at school, asked me in July if I would go with her to get her nose pierced—her parents didn’t want her to get it done, but she was desperate. Her parents told her they thought facial piercings looked trashy, but they wouldn’t know until Thanksgiving, so we went into Northampton together. I held her hand as a piercer put a small silver hoop through her nostril.

As of 2010, of people between the ages of 18 and 29, 38 percent have a tattoo and 23 percent a non-earlobe piercing. Still, the debate over body art rages on. Many employed adults feel the need to keep their tattoos covered at work and consider what one should keep hidden from a prospective employer during an interview.

Some tattoos are purely meant to adorn the body, but others have deeper meaning. For example, Project Semicolon is an organization whose aim is to spread awareness of suicide and mental illness by opening up conversations with body art. One of the ways this can be achieved is through tattoos of semicolons—they symbolize times when an author could have ended a sentence (their life) but instead chose to keep going. People have for years also been getting tattoos of friends and loved ones who have passed away, tattoos to remind them to stay sober or tattoos which help them remember family that is still with them. These tattoos, no matter how meaningful, might be affecting job prospects (there’s little concrete data). But tattoos, regardless of their meaning, don’t make one more or less deserving of a job.

Things are looking more promising for soon-to-be and recent graduates, but how secure can they be if they don’t know whether their tattoos will bar them from employment? There is little concrete data on whether tattoos actually affect employment, since the whole thing is subjective, but there are plenty of anecdotes on the subject. With so many millennials finding new and creative ways to decorate their bodies, it can certainly be frightening to send out applications or sit for interviews.

The odds may seem to be stacked against pierced and tattooed millennials, but I hope that things will improve with time. Right now, there are doctors and engineers and teachers with full sleeves of tattoos who are great at their jobs. It’s unfortunate, but the responsibility to show employers that our body art has nothing to do with our capability falls on us, the applicants.

Sophie Allen is a Collegian columnist and can be reached at siallen@umass.edu.

Filed under Archives, Columns, Op/Ed Blogs, Opinion · Tagged with , , , ,

Leave A Comment