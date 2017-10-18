Hockey East Notebook: OT Goal caps BC comeback over Providence

Posted by Tim Sorota on October 18, 2017

No. 13 Boston College erased a 3-0 deficit and earned a 4-3 comeback win against No. 9/5 Providence College Sunday night at Schneider Arena. Eagles defenseman Casey Fitzgerald snapped a shot passed Friar goalie Hayden Hawkey at 1:09 of the overtime period for the game winner.

In the Friars’ first Hockey East Association, and home game of the year, PC came out the aggressors with Shane Kavanagh opening up the scoring taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Friars added two more, one from Spenser Young and the other by Brandon Duhaime in the second period to take a commanding 3-0 advantage.

The Eagles would own the game from that point on getting second period goals from Christopher Grando and Casey Fitzgerald and an early third period tally from Graham McPhee to tie it. The Friars’ penalty kill would be tested late as they successfully killed off two minor penalties with under 10 minutes to go in the third to force overtime.

OT did not last long, as Fitzgerald picked up his second of the game with 4:11 left in the extra frame to lift BC over Providence.

The Eagles head to Minnesota to take on St. Cloud State this weekend while PC hits the road for two against St. Lawrence and Clarkson.

Puffer Leads Vermont to weekend split

Junior forward Craig Puffer’s two points led Vermont in its 3-2 win over Union Sunday at Messa Rink in Schenectady, New York.

The win improves UVM to 2-2 while the Dutchmen fall to 0-5 on the young season.

The night before, against Quinnipiac, the New Canaan, Connecticut native brought his Catamounts to a 2-2 tie with a goal at 11:33 of the third to eventually force OT against QU.

The Bobcats outshot the Catamounts 3-0 in the extra frame, including the golden goal, when Odeen Tufto scored his second of the night, burying a rebound on a shot by Brogan Rafferty for the winner.

UVM’s goalie Stefanos Lekkas made 34 saves in the defeat. QU’s netminder Andrew Shortridge stopped 22 shots and recorded his first win of his sophomore campaign.

Vermont heads to Ann Arbor, Michigan on Friday and Saturday to take on Michigan.

UNH wins two, sits atop Hockey East at 4-0

Following two opening weekend wins against Hockey East foe UMass Lowell, the University of New Hampshire beat Colgate on Friday and Saturday night at the Whitmore Center in Durham, New Hampshire.

They took Saturday’s contest 5-3 and Friday’s affair 5-0. Daniel Tirone has been in the net every game so far this season for UNH and has earned a 4-0 record with a .933 save percentage.

Senior Jason Salvaggio scored two on Saturday in the Wildcats’ 5-3 win; freshman Max Gildon led the scoring on Friday, pocketing a pair for the victors in UNH’s 5-0 win.

The Wildcats will look to continue their impressive start by hosting Colorado College this weekend.

Tim Sorota can be reached at tsorota@umass.edu